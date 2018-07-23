Mohammed Eisa: Bristol City sign Cheltenham Town striker for undisclosed fee
Bristol City have signed striker Mohammed Eisa from League Two side Cheltenham Town for an undisclosed fee.
The 24-year-old has agreed a three-year contract at Ashton Gate after scoring 25 goals in 50 games last season.
It caps a remarkable rise for the forward, who was playing for Greenwich Borough in the eighth tier in 2016.
"We hope he can make another step up the football ladder," said the Championship club's chief executive Mark Ashton.
"He is tall, athletic, a proven finisher and we believe he can become even better."
Cheltenham turned down a bid for Eisa earlier this month from an "unnamed club".
