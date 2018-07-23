Michael Doughty: Swindon Town sign Peterborough United midfielder

Michael Doughty made a combined 37 appearances for Swindon Town during two loan spells at the club

Swindon Town have signed midfielder Michael Doughty on a two-year deal from League One side Peterborough United.

The 25-year-old had two loan spells with the Robins in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

"My last two spells here I experienced some personal success but that didn't translate into the team every week, so I hope this time around it works on both sides of the equation," he said.

"I love the club, the people there and the fans and it is a huge opportunity. I feel I've unfinished business here."

Doughty came through Queens Park Rangers' youth system and also spent time on loan on Crawley, Aldershot, St Johnstone, Stevenage and Gillingham.

He joined Peterborough in June 2017 and has made 42 appearances for the club.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.