Joao Moutinho: Wolves to sign Portugal midfielder from Monaco

Moutinho started Portugal's first two games of this summer's World Cup.

Wolves are set to sign Portugal midfielder Joao Moutinho from Monaco for £5m.

The 31-year-old, who has 113 caps, is close to joining the newly promoted Premier League side on a two-year deal.

The former Porto player helped Portugal win Euro 2016 and is their third most capped player behind Cristiano Ronaldo (154) and Luis Figo (127).

He follows international team-mate Rui Patricio to Molineux and is expected to partner Ruben Neves in midfield.

Moutinho started his career with Sporting Lisbon before joining Porto in 2010, winning the Primeira Liga in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Monaco paid £21.5m to sign Moutinho in 2013 and he went on to score 11 goals in 211 games for the French club, helping them win Ligue 1 in 2017.

