Europa League: Aberdeen v Burnley winner to face Turkish side in third round

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes and Burnley counterpart Sean Dyche will pit their wits over two legs on 26 July and 2 August

The winners of the Europa League second-round tie between Aberdeen and Burnley will play Istanbul Basaksehir, who finished third in the Turkish league, in the third qualifying round.

Rangers will play Georgia's Chikhura Sachkhere or Slovenians Maribor if they win against Osijek of Croatia.

Hibernian will face Norway's Molde or Albanians Laci if they beat Asteras Tripolis of Greece in the second round.

The third-round ties will be played on 9 and 16 August.

Istanbul Basaksehir finished three points behind winners Galatasaray and level on points with second-placed Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig last season.

Burnley came seventh in the English Premier League to secure European football for the first time in 51 years.

They will play Scottish Premiership runners-up Aberdeen on 26 July and 2 August.

Scottish champions Celtic play Rosenborg in Champions League qualifying and the losers of that tie will drop down into Europa League qualifying and face Cork City.