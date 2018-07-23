Premier Division: Cork City 5-0 Derry City

Garry Buckley scored twice as the title holders ran riot in Cork

Derry City suffered a demoralising 5-0 defeat at the hands of title-chasing Cork at Turner's Cross.

The Candystripes were off the pace throughout and fell behind to first half strikes from Garry Buckley and Jimmy Keohane.

Peter Cherry made an outstanding double-save to deny Gavin Peers and Danny Seaborne before the hosts added three more goals after the break

Cork are now just one point behind league leaders Dundalk.

Kenny Shiels' men travelled to Cork just four days after they exited the Europa League despite an impressive away win against Dinamo Minsk.

Shiels had earlier expressed his displeasure that the game was taking place so soon after the European trip.

Ronan Hale could have opened the scoring for the visitors but was unable to keep his volley down from 10 yards.

Less than two minutes later Derry found themselves behind as Buckley latched onto McNamee's deflected pass and fired home.

Gerard Doherty's uncharacteristically erratic display in goal was symptomatic of Derry's peculiar performance.

The usually reliable shot-stopper allowed Keohane's speculative low effort to squeeze underneath him as Cork doubled their lead.

At the other end Cherry stopped Peers' effort from close range before somehow getting back to his feet to deny Seaborne on the rebound.

This was as close as the Candystripes game as the Leesiders continued to dominate proceedings in the second half.

Buckley grabbed his second before Damien Delaney headed home his first goal in his second spell at Turners Cross.

Doherty spilled a late effort allowing Ronan Coughlan to round off the scoring with a deft dink.

Derry are back in action at the Brandywell on Friday night against St Pat's Athletic.