Spanish Super Cup between Barcelona and Sevilla to be played in Morocco

Tangier
Tangier is less than 20 miles from Spain

The Spanish Super Cup between Barcelona and Sevilla will be played as a single match in Morocco - the first time it has been played outside Spain.

The match will kick off at the Stade Ibn Batouta in Tangier on Sunday, 12 August at 21:00 BST.

The Super Cup has always been played over two legs - one at each club's ground - until now.

Barcelona won last season's domestic double and face Sevilla, who they beat in the Spanish Cup final.

Unlike English football's Community Shield, if a team wins the double in Spain, it meets the beaten cup finalists in the Super Cup, rather than the league runners-up.

This will be Barcelona's ninth time in the Super Cup in 10 seasons. They lost 5-1 on aggregate to Real Madrid last season.

