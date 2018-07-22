Spanish Super Cup between Barcelona and Sevilla to be played in Morocco
-
- From the section European Football
The Spanish Super Cup between Barcelona and Sevilla will be played as a single match in Morocco - the first time it has been played outside Spain.
The match will kick off at the Stade Ibn Batouta in Tangier on Sunday, 12 August at 21:00 BST.
The Super Cup has always been played over two legs - one at each club's ground - until now.
Barcelona won last season's domestic double and face Sevilla, who they beat in the Spanish Cup final.
Unlike English football's Community Shield, if a team wins the double in Spain, it meets the beaten cup finalists in the Super Cup, rather than the league runners-up.
This will be Barcelona's ninth time in the Super Cup in 10 seasons. They lost 5-1 on aggregate to Real Madrid last season.