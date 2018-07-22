Scott Wharton: Lincoln City re-sign Blackburn Rovers defender on loan

From the section

Defender Scott Wharton has scored four career goals

Lincoln City have re-signed defender Scott Wharton on a season-long loan deal from Blackburn Rovers.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of 2017-18 at Sincil Bank, scoring twice in 15 appearances as the Imps reached the League Two play-offs.

Wharton, who signed a new three-year contract with Blackburn on Wednesday, has played six times for Rovers since making his debut in August 2016.

Lincoln begin their campaign against Northampton on Saturday, 4 August.

