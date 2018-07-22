Scott Wharton: Lincoln City re-sign Blackburn Rovers defender on loan

Scott Wharton
Defender Scott Wharton has scored four career goals

Lincoln City have re-signed defender Scott Wharton on a season-long loan deal from Blackburn Rovers.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of 2017-18 at Sincil Bank, scoring twice in 15 appearances as the Imps reached the League Two play-offs.

Wharton, who signed a new three-year contract with Blackburn on Wednesday, has played six times for Rovers since making his debut in August 2016.

Lincoln begin their campaign against Northampton on Saturday, 4 August.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Transfer season banner 1

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired