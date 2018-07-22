Rangers: Liverpool winger Ryan Kent joins on season-long loan

Ryan Kent in action during a pre-season friendly for Liverpool against Atletico Bilbao, 2017
Ryan Kent spent has been at Liverpool for three years

Rangers have completed the season-long loan signing of Liverpool winger Ryan Kent.

The 21-year-old spent time on loan at German side Freiburg last season, making six Bundesliga appearances, and English Championship side Bristol City.

The England youth cap has made just one top-flight appearance for the Anfield club.

"This move had to be the perfect one, and when Rangers came around, I think it is," Kent told Rangers TV.

Kent links up with former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard and says the Rangers manager was a big pull in him moving to Ibrox.

He said: "I think when the opportunity came around to join a club of this magnitude, it was a bit of a no-brainer.

"They have got a person in charge now in Steven Gerrard who has played at the highest level and achieved many great things.

"I would say I am an exciting player, and I never hold back. I don't fear getting on the ball, even if I've lost the ball. I am hopefully going to bring a lot of excitement to the fans here at Rangers."

Kent has spent the majority of his time as a Liverpool player on loan; with spells at Coventry City and Barnsley, while he made a combined 17 top team appearances last season at Freiburg and Bristol City.

"I would say every loan move I have had has benefited me in some sort of way, whether it has been a disappointing year in terms of how much game-time I have had, or a positive experience - either way, I have taken positives away from every loan spell I have had," he said.

"I made my debut against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena [for Freiburg] and was involved in a promotion chase with Bristol City, so I did take a lot away from last season."

