Korrey Henry: Yeovil Town sign former West Ham striker on free transfer

Korrey Henry (right) came through West Ham's academy

Yeovil Town have signed former West Ham striker Korrey Henry on an initial one-year contract after a successful trial with the League Two club.

The 18-year-old, who can also play as a winger or midfielder, was released by the Hammers this summer.

He has played three pre-season games for the Glovers, who have the option to extend his deal by a further year.

"He's strong, direct and very quick and will add something different to our forward line," said boss Darren Way.

