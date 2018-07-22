Millie Farrow: Reading Women sign Bristol City Women striker

Farrow (right) joins a Reading side that finished fourth in the WSL last season

Women's Super League side Reading have signed former Chelsea striker Millie Farrow from Bristol City.

The 22-year-old only joined Bristol City permanently in January, having helped them gain promotion to the top flight during a loan spell in 2016.

Farrow has represented England at both under-19 and under-23 level.

"I think it's a really good squad and the quality of players is exciting, and that's the kind of team I want to play in," Farrow told the Reading website.