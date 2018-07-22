Millie Farrow: Reading Women sign Bristol City Women striker

Millie Farrow (right) in action for Bristol City
Farrow (right) joins a Reading side that finished fourth in the WSL last season

Women's Super League side Reading have signed former Chelsea striker Millie Farrow from Bristol City.

The 22-year-old only joined Bristol City permanently in January, having helped them gain promotion to the top flight during a loan spell in 2016.

Farrow has represented England at both under-19 and under-23 level.

"I think it's a really good squad and the quality of players is exciting, and that's the kind of team I want to play in," Farrow told the Reading website.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired