Maurizio Sarri: Chelsea boss wanted 'whole Napoli team' says Aurelio de Laurentiis

Sarri spent three years at Napoli with president Aurelio de Laurentiis

New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri wanted to "dismantle" Napoli's team by taking players with him, says the Italian club's president Aurelio de Laurentiis.

Sarri has taken charge at Chelsea this summer after three seasons at Napoli, and midfielder Jorginho has also left the Serie A side to join the Blues.

De Laurentiis says he consulted new manager Carlo Ancelotti before sanctioning Jorginho's departure.

"[Sarri] wanted to take my whole team to England," said De Laurentiis.

He said he had to "lay down the law" to Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia.

De Laurentiis, speaking to Sky Sports Italia, added: "He wanted Jorginho and I gave him away after I talked to Ancelotti, who told me he was banking a lot on [Amadou] Diawara and that he wanted to play [Marek] Hamsik deeper."

Sarri led Napoli to two second-place finishes in his three seasons, and De Laurentiis took exception to the 59-year-old's take on their parting.

"I didn't like it when he said that we both made mistakes," said De Laurentiis. "I don't think I made any.

"I wasn't wrong not to challenge him even if it would have been most obvious thing."