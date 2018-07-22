Scottish League Cup - Group B
East Fife1Forfar1
Forfar Athletic win 5-4 on penalties

East Fife 4 Forfar 5 - the comedy result that finally came true (on penalties)

Eric Morecambe
Eric Morecambe, who died in 1984, was a supporter - and one-time president - of Luton Town

It was the scoreline that the late, great Eric Morecambe always used to joke about but had never come true - until now.

East Fife 4 Forfar 5 was the much-loved comedian's idea of the ultimate tongue-twister for anyone trying to read out the football results.

On Sunday, that result finally happened for the first time in the fixture's history - sort of.

The Scottish League Cup Group B tie between the sides went to penalties after a 1-1 draw. And the score in the shootout? East Fife 4 Forfar 5.

Had he lived to see that, it would surely have raised a smile from Morecambe, who came up with the score as a jokey greeting whenever he met his friend James Alexander Gordon, the popular announcer who read the classified results on the BBC for 40 years.

"Eric never called me James," Gordon, who died in 2014, once recalled. "Whenever I saw him over a 20-year period, he would say 'East Fife 4 Forfar 5'. I've got a tape of that."

Before Sunday, there had been two occasions when the scoreline almost occurred. In January 1964, it happened with the wrong team at home - finishing Forfar 5 East Fife 4. And in October 2011, a meeting between the sides ended East Fife 4 Forfar 3.

Anton Dowds claimed the opener on Sunday for East Fife, who had Chris Kane sent off before John Baird equalised.

Group games go to penalties under the League Cup format. With the shootout score at 4-4, Forfar keeper Marc McCallum saved Daryl Meggatt's kick before Thomas Reilly converted to seal a bonus point for the visitors - and make a little piece of sporting history.

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 4KaneBooked at 28mins
  • 5Dunlop
  • 6Watson
  • 17Meggatt
  • 16Davidson
  • 20BellSubstituted forDunsmoreat 30'minutesBooked at 57mins
  • 11AgnewSubstituted forThomsonat 66'minutes
  • 12McBrideSubstituted forSlatteryat 66'minutes
  • 15Dowds
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 2Dunsmore
  • 7Thomson
  • 8Slattery
  • 9Court
  • 14Watt
  • 21Couser

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 3Bain
  • 5TravisBooked at 49minsSubstituted forKellyat 77'minutes
  • 4MunroBooked at 37mins
  • 2Meechan
  • 7FraserSubstituted forWhyteat 69'minutes
  • 6Reilly
  • 8MacKintosh
  • 11Baird
  • 10Easton
  • 9Hilson

Substitutes

  • 12Malone
  • 14Whyte
  • 15Kelly
  • 16Coupe
  • 17Starkey
  • 18Clark
  • 21Muir
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson
Attendance:
420

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home11
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, East Fife 1(4), Forfar Athletic 1(5).

Penalties over

Penalty Shootout ends, East Fife 1(4), Forfar Athletic 1(5).

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 1(4), Forfar Athletic 1(5). Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Penalty saved! Daryll Meggatt (East Fife) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 1(4), Forfar Athletic 1(4). Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 1(4), Forfar Athletic 1(3). Anton Dowds (East Fife) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 1(3), Forfar Athletic 1(3). Ross Meechan (Forfar Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Penalty saved! Ross Davidson (East Fife) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 1(3), Forfar Athletic 1(2). Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 1(3), Forfar Athletic 1(1). Brett Long (East Fife) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty saved! John Baird (Forfar Athletic) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 1(2), Forfar Athletic 1(1). Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 1(1), Forfar Athletic 1(1). Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 1(1), Forfar Athletic 1. Craig Watson (East Fife) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalties in progress

Penalty Shootout begins East Fife 1, Forfar Athletic 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, East Fife 1, Forfar Athletic 1.

Anton Dowds (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt missed. Patrick Slattery (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Andy Munro.

Attempt missed. John Baird (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Craig Watson (East Fife).

Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. John Baird (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. John Kelly replaces Michael Travis.

Attempt missed. Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Craig Thomson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic).

Kevin Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt missed. Craig Thomson (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Darren Whyte replaces Gary Fraser.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.

Daryll Meggatt (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John Baird (Forfar Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Patrick Slattery replaces Scott McBride.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Craig Thomson replaces Scott Agnew.

Attempt saved. Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Brett Long.

Attempt saved. Gary Fraser (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22003036
2Alloa21105325
3Arbroath31115505
4Dundee Utd302123-12
5Elgin200204-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose32012116
2St Johnstone21101015
3Falkirk21012113
4East Fife302112-12
5Forfar201113-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22007256
2Cowdenbeath32015506
3Hearts21103215
4Raith Rovers201113-21
5Cove Rangers300315-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22004046
2Brechin21102114
3Dundee21014133
4Stirling310236-33
5Peterhead301205-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22005146
2Partick Thistle22004136
3Stenhousemuir31024403
4Morton310245-13
5Albion200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32103128
2Annan Athletic32015146
3Airdrieonians21014223
4Hamilton201101-11
5Berwick200207-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth330012399
2Motherwell21106154
3Stranraer201146-22
4Edinburgh City3012110-92
5Clyde201114-31

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton311134-15
2Kilmarnock21104224
3St Mirren20202204
4Queen's Park21012203
5The Spartans302134-12
View full Scottish League Cup tables

