Dundee 0-1 Dunfermline Athletic

Jackson Longridge (left) celebrates making it 1-0 Dunfermline

Dunfermline moved to the top of League Cup Group D, with Jackson Longridge's early header enough to beat Dundee at Dens Park.

In a lightning start from the visitors, Miles Hippolyte twice could have added more for the Championship side.

Dundee improved on a dismal first half as Elton Ngwatala cracked the crossbar, while Jean Mendy and Karl Madianga both shot narrowly over.

The hosts kept pressing, but the Pars held on to take three points.

The result leaves Neil McCann's team sitting third in the section after two games played, one point behind second-placed Brechin City.

Dundee's defence crumbled after just three minutes as Ryan Williamson galloped down the right and his cross was met by opposite wing-back Jackson Longridge, who powered in a header from six yards.

Hippolyte slipped behind the defence but his mis-kick was easily saved. Shortly after, he found himself a similar distance from goal, but although this effort had more power, goalkeeper Jack Hamilton again stopped it without too much fuss.

Dunfermline were finding gaps at will, while at the other end they were comfortably mopping up the little that McCann's side threw at them.

Ngwatala's audacious effort almost caught out Dunfermline goalkeeper Robinson, then Mendy headed over from the edge of the six-yard box as the Premiership side began to show their teeth.

Mendy again squeezed through the Pars' centre-halves and lobbed just over.

However, Lee Ashcroft headed over before Hippolyte's curling effort was not far away as Dunfermline began to exploit wide open spaces in the home defence.

Captain Sofien Moussa, Nathan Ralph and Genseric Kusunga all departed through injury to hamper Dundee's efforts, but they kept pushing with Ngwatala's shot tipped onto the bar, before Matthew Henvey failed to turn home a low cross.

Robinson had become a nemesis for Mendy, denying the striker again when he awkwardly palmed away a looping header before Madianga's late effort from distance whistled inches over the crossbar.

In Group B, Forfar Athletic won a bonus point with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out success after a 1-1 draw away to 10-man East Fife.

Anton Dowds had given East Fife the lead, but after Chris Kane's first-half red card Forfar levelled through player/assistant manager John Baird.

Baird was the first to miss in the penalty shootout, but Ross Davidson and Daryll Meggatt failed to convert for the home side.

'Positives? I don't think there was one'

Dundee manager Neil McCann: "Is there a positive? I don't think there was one. I don't think Jack Hamilton can be blamed for the goal, he also made some terrific saves. One or two boys showed glimpses of why they're here. But overall it's not good enough.

There were lots of mistakes today. I'm not going to be too hard on them. I do think they looked tired. Dunfermline looked like they were sharper but that was because they had a lot more drive in them because they had that early goal.

Dunfermline manager Allan Johnston: "We passed the ball well, we were a threat, should have scored more goals. We looked really solid at the back.

"That will give us a lot of confidence, playing against quality opposition will do us no harm at all.

"They're young players, they want to be successful, and you could see the energy and desire."