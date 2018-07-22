Match ends, Dundee 0, Dunfermline Athletic 1.
Dundee 0-1 Dunfermline Athletic
Dunfermline moved to the top of League Cup Group D, with Jackson Longridge's early header enough to beat Dundee at Dens Park.
In a lightning start from the visitors, Miles Hippolyte twice could have added more for the Championship side.
Dundee improved on a dismal first half as Elton Ngwatala cracked the crossbar, while Jean Mendy and Karl Madianga both shot narrowly over.
The hosts kept pressing, but the Pars held on to take three points.
The result leaves Neil McCann's team sitting third in the section after two games played, one point behind second-placed Brechin City.
Dundee's defence crumbled after just three minutes as Ryan Williamson galloped down the right and his cross was met by opposite wing-back Jackson Longridge, who powered in a header from six yards.
Hippolyte slipped behind the defence but his mis-kick was easily saved. Shortly after, he found himself a similar distance from goal, but although this effort had more power, goalkeeper Jack Hamilton again stopped it without too much fuss.
Dunfermline were finding gaps at will, while at the other end they were comfortably mopping up the little that McCann's side threw at them.
Ngwatala's audacious effort almost caught out Dunfermline goalkeeper Robinson, then Mendy headed over from the edge of the six-yard box as the Premiership side began to show their teeth.
Mendy again squeezed through the Pars' centre-halves and lobbed just over.
However, Lee Ashcroft headed over before Hippolyte's curling effort was not far away as Dunfermline began to exploit wide open spaces in the home defence.
Captain Sofien Moussa, Nathan Ralph and Genseric Kusunga all departed through injury to hamper Dundee's efforts, but they kept pushing with Ngwatala's shot tipped onto the bar, before Matthew Henvey failed to turn home a low cross.
Robinson had become a nemesis for Mendy, denying the striker again when he awkwardly palmed away a looping header before Madianga's late effort from distance whistled inches over the crossbar.
In Group B, Forfar Athletic won a bonus point with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out success after a 1-1 draw away to 10-man East Fife.
Anton Dowds had given East Fife the lead, but after Chris Kane's first-half red card Forfar levelled through player/assistant manager John Baird.
Baird was the first to miss in the penalty shootout, but Ross Davidson and Daryll Meggatt failed to convert for the home side.
'Positives? I don't think there was one'
Dundee manager Neil McCann: "Is there a positive? I don't think there was one. I don't think Jack Hamilton can be blamed for the goal, he also made some terrific saves. One or two boys showed glimpses of why they're here. But overall it's not good enough.
There were lots of mistakes today. I'm not going to be too hard on them. I do think they looked tired. Dunfermline looked like they were sharper but that was because they had a lot more drive in them because they had that early goal.
Dunfermline manager Allan Johnston: "We passed the ball well, we were a threat, should have scored more goals. We looked really solid at the back.
"That will give us a lot of confidence, playing against quality opposition will do us no harm at all.
"They're young players, they want to be successful, and you could see the energy and desire."
Line-ups
Dundee
- 1Hamilton
- 2Kerr
- 5KusungaSubstituted forCaulkerat 68'minutes
- 24Meekings
- 3RalphSubstituted forCurranat 37'minutes
- 11Mendy
- 10Ngwatala
- 22Madianga
- 18McGowan
- 33Wighton
- 9MoussaSubstituted forHenveyat 13'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Caulker
- 12Parish
- 25Jefferies
- 27Curran
- 28Spence
- 46Henvey
- 47Lambert
Dunfermline
- 1Robinson
- 2Williamson
- 5Durnan
- 6Ashcroft
- 3Longridge
- 7Higginbotham
- 4Devine
- 8ThomsonSubstituted forConnollyat 86'minutes
- 11Craigen
- 10Longridge
- 9HippolyteSubstituted forRyanat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Todd
- 14Martin
- 15Connolly
- 16McCann
- 17Luke
- 18Ryan
- 20Gill
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
- Attendance:
- 2,870
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee 0, Dunfermline Athletic 1.
Attempt missed. Aidan Connolly (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Cammy Kerr (Dundee).
Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.
Foul by Jean Alassane Mendy (Dundee).
Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Josh Meekings.
Craig Wighton (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).
Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt missed. Karl Madianga (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Craig Wighton (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Aidan Connolly replaces Joseph Thomson because of an injury.
Delay in match James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Andy Ryan replaces Myles Hippolyte.
Foul by Jean Alassane Mendy (Dundee).
James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Cammy Kerr.
Dangerous play by Jean Alassane Mendy (Dundee).
(Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Lee Robinson.
Attempt saved. Jean Alassane Mendy (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Matthew Henvey (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic).
Delay in match Elton Ngwatala (Dundee) because of an injury.
Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic).
Elton Ngwatala (Dundee) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt blocked. Karl Madianga (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Steven Caulker replaces Genséric Kusunga because of an injury.
Delay in match Genséric Kusunga (Dundee) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.