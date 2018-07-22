Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibernian, Bobby Williamson

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

With youthful pair Kristoffer Ajer and Jack Hendry his only recognised central defenders up to speed and available, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers remains calm ahead of Wednesday's Champions League qualifier against Rosenborg. (Sunday Herald)

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard targets a clean sweep of trophies for Brendan Rodgers' side for the third season on the spin, saying his partnership with fellow Frenchman Moussa Dembele can help them achieve it. (Sunday Mail)

"I seem to get linked with every single player up in Scotland. Some of the reports are true - but a lot aren't," says Sunderland boss Jack Ross as he rules out a move for Rangers' Greg Docherty. (Sunday Mail)

Despite being sent on loan to Fleetwood Town for next season, Rangers midfielder Jason Holt is refusing to accept that his Ibrox career is over. (Sunday Mail)

Former England midfielder Joe Cole reckons a loan move to Rangers will be "perfect" for Ryan Kent, having played with the Liverpool winger while at Coventry City in 2015. (Sunday Mail)

Goalkeeper Joe Lewis reckons Aberdeen can build on their win at Celtic Park on the final day of last season by beating Burnley in Europa League qualifying. (Sun)

The latest Battle of Britain may be a phony war given Burnley's superiority over Aberdeen, says former Scotland striker Steven Thompson, who played for the Turf Moor club. (Sunday Herald)

"We'll be the underdogs against Asteras," says Hibs full-back Lewis Stevenson ahead of their Europa League meeting with the Greek side who have never won a European tie away from home in 12 attempts but have reached the group stage of the tournament twice before. (Sun)

Osijek coach Zoran Zekic hopes influential Albanian international midfielder Eros Grezda can recover from injury in time to face Rangers next week. (Scotsman)

New Rosenborg coach Rini Coolen plans talks today in a bid to quell dressing room discontent at the sacking of Kare Ingebrigtsen before next week's meeting with Celtic.(Sunday Mail)

Martin Paterson, Amire Linganzi and Adil Nabi featured as trialists in St Mirren's 5-0 loss to Sunderland yesterday but will not be offered deals by manager Alan Stubbs. (Sunday Express, print edition)

Former Kilmarnock and Hibs manager Bobby Williamson, who now lives in Kenya after spells managing champions Gor Mahia and the national team, has revealed he is cancer-free after being diagnosed with cancerous cells in his nasal cavity last summer. (Mail on Sunday, print edition)