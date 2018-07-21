BBC Sport - Watch: Celtic beat United U19s in Super Cup NI opener
Watch: Celtic win Super Cup NI opener
- From the section Irish
Celtic's persistence pays off as they come from a goal down to earn a 3-1 victory over Manchester United in the Super Cup NI curtain raiser.
Striker Ewan Henderson was the hero for the Scottish side, scoring two second-half goals after Irish sub Thomas Caffrey had equalised Ethan Laird's opener.
The BBC Sport NI website will have live coverage of 13 games during the major youth tournament, with the competitive action beginning on Monday.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired