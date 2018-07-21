Swansea City lose two penalty shootouts in one day at Interwetten Cup

From the section

Swansea beat Yeovil 2-1 in their first pre-season game, Graham Potter's first in charge

Swansea City have lost both their Interwetten Cup matches, against Genoa and FC Magdeburg, on penalty shootouts.

Following a 1-1 draw against Serie A side Genoa, Kyle Naughton and Jordi Amat both missed penalties as Swansea lost the shootout 4-3.

It was a similar story against hosts Magdeburg later in the day as Graham Potter's side lost a shootout 4-2 after a goalless 60 minutes of play.

Both games were made up of 30-minute halves instead of a full 90 minutes.

Potter fielded entirely different sides for the two matches.

Ghanaian forward Andre Ayew featured against Magdeburg despite interest from Turkish side Besiktas.

There was also a start for Jefferson Montero, who has returned to Swansea after a season on loan at Ecuadorian club Emelec.