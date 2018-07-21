Swansea City lose two penalty shootouts in one day at Interwetten Cup
Swansea City have lost both their Interwetten Cup matches, against Genoa and FC Magdeburg, on penalty shootouts.
Following a 1-1 draw against Serie A side Genoa, Kyle Naughton and Jordi Amat both missed penalties as Swansea lost the shootout 4-3.
It was a similar story against hosts Magdeburg later in the day as Graham Potter's side lost a shootout 4-2 after a goalless 60 minutes of play.
Both games were made up of 30-minute halves instead of a full 90 minutes.
Potter fielded entirely different sides for the two matches.
Ghanaian forward Andre Ayew featured against Magdeburg despite interest from Turkish side Besiktas.
There was also a start for Jefferson Montero, who has returned to Swansea after a season on loan at Ecuadorian club Emelec.