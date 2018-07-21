Dumbarton 2-4 Kilmarnock: Stuart Findlay & Greg Taylor avoid concussion

Kilmarnock's Stuart Findlay and Greg Taylor were taken off after a clash of heads against Dumbarton

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke says Stuart Findlay and Greg Taylor could both be fit to play in midweek despite going off after a clash of heads against Dumbarton.

Findlay suffered an eye injury while Taylor endured a cut to the head, after their collision.

"It was quite a sickening thud but thankfully they are both OK," Clarke said after his side's 4-2 win.

"There's no concussion. If they're fit to play against Spartans they'll play."

The incident happened during the first half in Dumbarton, with the sound of the head collision audible from the far side of the ground.

"The boys are both very sore," said Clarke.

"Greg wanted to stay on the pitch but the doctor said his cut was too big. Stuart's eye swelled up and closed and there was no way he could carry on."

Kilmarnock had to come from behind to secure the victory in the Scottish League Cup Group H match, with Craig and Bobby Barr putting the home side in front midway through the second half.

Kris Boyd came off the bench and scored a 22-minute hat-trick, with new signing Mikael Ndjoli scoring the Rugby Park side's other goal.

"I expected Kris to score when he went on to the pitch but I didn't expect three," Clarke said.

"If you put quality deliveries into the box then Kris will always be a goal threat. I thought he would help us when he went on and that is the way it transpired."