Scottish League Cup: Kris Boyd hat-trick inspires Kilmarnock fightback

Kris Boyd scored a hat-trick in a 30-minute appearance as a substitute as Kilmarnock came from behind to beat Dumbarton in the Scottish League Cup.

Craig Barr had headed the League One side ahead four minutes from the break.

On-loan Bournemouth forward Mikael Ndjoli drove home his first goal for Killie only for Bobby Barr to restore the lead after a Rory Loy dummy.

But 34-year-old former Scotland striker Boyd's introduction inspired a Killie fightback to secure a 4-2 Group H win.

Group leaders Dumbarton had taken the lead against the run of play in what was just about their first attack.

However, the second half was more even and it looked like Stevie Aitken's side could secure a surprise win until Boyd pounced on a defensive error to fire Steve Clarke's side level three minutes after Barr had given the Sons the lead for the second time.

Boyd powered home a header from a Chris Burke corner then sprinted from the halfway line to complete a composed finish from the edge of the penalty box.

The win lifts Kilmarnock level with St Mirren in the table, with the two top-flight sides having a game in hand over the Sons.

One worry for Clarke was a clash of heads that led to defenders Stuart Findlay and Greg Taylor being replaced midway through the first half.

In the other Group H game, Queen's Park also came from behind to beat Lowland League champions Spartans 2-1.

Kris Boyd (right) fired Kilmarnock level against Dumbarton

Jamie Dishington slotted past goalkeeper Jordan Hart from a Blair Atkinson pass seven minutes after the break.

However, the lead only lasted three minutes as Scott Gibson headed in at the back post from a Jamie McKernon cross.

Kurtis Roberts' superb long-range drive after 70 minutes secured the three points to lift the League Two side above Spartans in the table.

In Group E, Ayr United drew level with Partick Thistle at the top of the table after a 2-0 win away to Albion Rovers.

Alan Forrest gave the Championship side a 15th-minute lead with a left foot drive and Steven Bell secured the win with a header from close range from a Craig McGuffie cross with 10 minutes remaining.

Stenhousemuir missed a chance to go level with the leaders as the League One side lost 2-0 away to Greenock Morton.

Midfielder Michael Tidser was again the key man for the Championship side and has now been involved in all four of their goals this season.

From his fine through ball, Ross MacLean rounded goalkeeper Graeme Smith to open the scoring after 33 minutes and then his misplaced shot was finished by Bob McHugh eight minutes later.

Results

Group E

Albion Rovers 0-2 Ayr United

Greenock Morton 2-0 Stenhousemuir

Group H

Dumbarton 2-4 Kilmarnock

Queen's Park 2-1 Spartans