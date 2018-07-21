Scottish League Cup: Watt & Dobbie secure wins for St Johnstone and Queen of the South

Former Celtic and Hearts striker Tony Watt signed for St Johnstone this summer

Scotland striker Tony Watt's first goal for St Johnstone secured the Perth side a narrow victory over Scottish League Cup Group B leaders Montrose.

Watt, in just his second competitive outing since last August, headed home Scott Tanser's cross from close range after 34 minutes

It was the former Celtic player's first competitive goal in 14 months.

The win lifts Premiership Saints to within a point of third-tier Montrose with a game in hand.

In Group G, Stephen Dobbie's double helped Queen of the South extend their lead over Motherwell to four points.

As the Championship side were easing to a 4-0 win away to Edinburgh City, top-flight Well were being held to a 1-1 draw in Stranraer - and missed out on a bonus point by losing the penalty shootout.

Well looked to be on their way to victory when captain Peter Hartley headed in from Chris Cadden's cross seven minutes before the break.

But their League One hosts drew level after the break when striker Isaac Layne burst clear and fired past Trevor Carson.

Stephen Dobbie has taken his goal tally to seven for the season already

Stranraer took the bonus point by winning the penalty shootout 3-2, with seven of the 12 penalties failing to find the net.

The Stair Park outfit move above League Two Edinburgh and Clyde, who are now bottom of the group.

At Ainslie Park, it took Queens until the 24th minute to make the breakthrough via a Lyndon Dykes lob, but by half-time they had added three more goals.

Dobbie calmly slotted the second after collecting a long clearance from goalkeeper Alan Martin and Josh Todd headed in from a Jordan Marshall cross.

Todd then turned provider to cut the ball into the path of Dobbie and the 35-year-old striker bagged his second of the day and seventh of the season.

Results

Group B

Montrose 0-1 St Johnstone

Group G

Edinburgh City 0-4 Queen of the South

Stranraer 1-1 Motherwell (3-2pens)