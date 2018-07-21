St Johnstone: Signing former Cardiff winger Matty Kennedy 'a coup' - Tommy Wright

Matty Kennedy scored three goals for Portsmouth last season

St Johnstone have signed Matty Kennedy, with manager Tommy Wright suggesting it is a "coup" to secure the winger released by Cardiff City.

The 23-year-old Scot, who has agreed a two-year contract, ended last season on loan to Portsmouth in League One.

"This is a really exciting signing for the football club," Wright said.

"And I'd like to thank the chairman for pushing this one through so quickly because there was a lot of interest being shown in Matty from other clubs."

Kennedy began his career with Kilmarnock and moved to Everton for a fee of £225,000 in 2012.

But, after loan spells with Tranmere Rovers, MK Dons and Hibernian and having failed to break into the first team at Goodison Park, he moved to Cardiff in 2015.

Although he played 22 times for the Welsh club, the winger was loaned out to Port Vale, Plymouth Argyle then Portsmouth before his contract expired this summer.

Kennedy made 33 appearances as Pompey finished eighth in England's third tier.

Kennedy made 16 appearances - six of them starts - for Hibs in 2014

"I think it's a real coup for us," Wright told his club website. "I think, along with Drey Wright on the other flank, we have a real potent threat in the wide areas for the season ahead.

"Matty has had a good career down in England and has impressed during his loan spells too.

"He was doing really well for Portsmouth last season and everything I've seen and heard from him down south has been extremely positive."

Wright thinks Kennedy's arrival will meet the approval of the crowds at McDiarmid Park.

"He's quick, comfortable with both feet, and he's still only 23 years old, so his best years are ahead of him," he added.

"He was really keen to come here and play and I'm sure it's a signing that will excite the fans because he's a real talent and plays football in an exciting manner."

Kennedy's registration will be competed after Saturday's Scottish League Cup group game away to Montrose.