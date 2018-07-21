Aberdeen 1-1 West Brom: Sam Cosgrove says scoring relieves pressure

Gary Mackay-Steven set up Sam Cosgrove's goal against West Brom

Sam Cosgrove believes he has eased some of the pressure on himself by scoring in Aberdeen's pre-season draw with West Bromwich Albion.

The striker has not found the net in a competitive game since signing from Carlisle United in January.

But the 21-year-old grabbed the opener at Pittodrie on Friday before Jake Livemore's reply.

"The goals are what stand out and I've been putting pressure on myself to do that," he told Red TV.

"I've always put the pressure on myself and I felt I put the performances in towards the end of the season, but the goals didn't come for whatever reason.

"I've put the pressure on myself to get the goals because sometimes the ugly side of the game doesn't always get noticed."

Cosgrove has only made six appearances for the Dons since his January move but has a chance to establish himself as first choice after the sale of Adam Rooney to Salford City and the release of Nicky Maynard.

"For me personally, it's the cherry on the icing, scoring," he said of his goal against the side relegated from England's top flight.

Trialist Krystian Nowak, the former Hearts and Panionios defender, was a trialist against West Brom

"I've put a lot of hard work in pre-season and some decent performance, so to get that goal really topped it off."

Manager Derek McInnes had said that, even before Rooney's exit, he was looking to sign an additional striker and that the Irishman's departure had made that a more pressing priority.

However, he viewed Cosgrove's goal, from a Gary Mackay-Steven cross, as a welcome boost in confidence for the Englishman ahead of next week's Europa League second qualifying round first leg visit by Burnley.

"I think Sam, in the four starts he had post-split against tough opponents, played his role really well for us," he said.

"He missed a couple of chances in those games and his primary job is to score goals.

"His size, strength and willingness to occupy defenders is very important for us as a team, but it'll do him no harm scoring that goal."

Jake Livemore equalised for West Brom against Aberdeen at Pittodrie

McInnes was pleased with his side's overall performance and eased fears of a serious injury picked up by winger Scott Wright.

"He just took a kick, but it's nothing," he said. "He could have probably stayed on, but we were thinking about changing it anyway."

McInnes added that he was hopeful that Northern Ireland forward Niall McGinn and defender Andrew Considine would be able to return to training at the start of next week.