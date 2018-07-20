Glenn Loovens: Sunderland sign ex-Celtic defender on two-year deal

Glenn Loovens
Glenn Loovens was sent off twice last season, including in the Steel City derby against Sheffield United

Sunderland have signed former Celtic and Sheffield Wednesday defender Glenn Loovens on a two-year deal.

The 34-year-old was a free agent after leaving the Owls at the end of last season having made 131 league appearances for the Championship side.

Loovens, who won two caps for the Netherlands, is the seventh player to join the Black Cats this summer.

Jack Ross' side start the new season with a home game against Charlton on Saturday, 4 August.

