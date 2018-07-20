Leicester City sign Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward for £12.5m

Ward played for Liverpool in their 7-0 friendly win at Chester earlier in July

Leicester City have signed Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward for £12.5m.

Ward leaves Anfield after slipping to fourth choice following the arrival of Alisson for a record £66.8m from Roma.

Ward, 25, who has made four appearances for Wales but only managed two for Liverpool, has signed a four-year contract and the Reds have included a 20% sell-on clause in the deal.

"I've come here to develop my all-round game and hopefully help deliver some more success," he said.

Wrexham will get a windfall from the transfer as a sell-on clause was part of the deal that took Ward - who spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Huddersfield - to Liverpool for £100,000 in January 2012.

He is Leicester's fourth signing of the summer after Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans and James Maddison.

Leicester manager Claude Puel said: "Danny will give us even more competition in the squad, which is crucial for us ahead of what will be another very competitive Premier League campaign."