Super Cup NI: Phil Neville set to attend opening game

Manchester United Under 19s are once again playing in the Super Cup NI curtain raiser

Phil Neville is expected to attend Saturday's Super Cup NI opening match between Manchester United and Celtic Under 19s at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

The former United full-back, and current England Women's manager, will watch his son Harvey, who is part of the Red Devils squad.

The match is a curtain raiser to the major international youth tournament, which starts on Monday.

United beat Northern Ireland 1-0 in last year's Super Cup NI opener.

Northern Ireland youth international Ethan Galbraith will travel as part of the Red Devils squad but will miss the game through injury.

It is a further blow for the midfielder who missed the game last year because of a registration error.

The match kicks off at 5pm, with the competitive action in the Minor, Junior and Premier sections getting under way on Monday.

The teams will take part in an opening parade through Coleraine town centre on Sunday at 7pm, with a welcome ceremony at the Showgrounds where former Northern Ireland international Gerry Armstrong will open the event.

The BBC Sport NI website will have live coverage of the match and will show a total of 14 live games during the tournament.