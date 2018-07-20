Pre-season friendly: Torquay United 1-1 Cardiff City

Striker Kenneth Zohore came close to snatching a winner for Cardiff City

Cardiff City were held 1-1 at National League South side Torquay United in the final game of their pre-season tour to the South West of England.

Josh Murphy, a summer recruit from Norwich, gave the Premier League side the lead when he cut inside from the right to shoot into the bottom corner.

Torquay pegged back Cardiff when substitute Ruairi Keating capitalised on defensive hesitancy to score.

Kenneth Zohore could have given Cardiff victory but hit the side-netting.

The Danish striker was making his first Cardiff appearance in a pre-season game following his wife giving birth to a baby boy.

Manager Neil Warnock's return to one of his former clubs was a step-up from their one-sided wins over Tavistock (6-0) and Bodmin Town (11-1).