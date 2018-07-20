Solly March: Brighton winger feels staying up will be harder after signing new deal

Solly March has made 125 appearances for Brighton since joining from non-league side Lewes in 2011

Brighton winger Solly March feels staying in the Premier League will be "harder" for the Seagulls this year after signing a new four-year contract.

March celebrated his 24th birthday on Friday by penning a deal to tie him to the Sussex club - who finished 15th last season - until June 2022.

"Our aim is to stay in the Premier League again but I'm confident that we're good enough to do that," he said.

"We've been to all the stadiums now and we know what to expect."

Despite seven new signings, he added: "I think it's going to be harder to stay up this season. But we know what the teams will be like and also the atmospheres as well.

"We're used to all the cameras and everything else that comes with it, so a small bit of pressure is taken off."

March has made 125 appearances since joining the Seagulls from non-league side Lewes in 2011, including 36 last term as they finished seven points clear of the relegation zone in their first top-flight season for 34 years.

"People say you haven't got that buzz in the second season, but we won't lose that." he added.

"I couldn't have asked for a better birthday present. It's nice to play for my local club - I was born and raised in Sussex, so it makes it that extra bit special."