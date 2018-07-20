Hibernian v Motherwell moved as Hibs eye Europa League progression

From the section

Hibernian beat Motherwell 2-1 when the sides last met in January

Hibernian's first Scottish Premiership fixture of the season has been pushed back a day to accommodate the Easter Road side's European involvement.

Hibs had been due to host Motherwell on Saturday, 4 August.

However, Neil Lennon's team will play the second leg of their Europa League second-round qualifier against Asteras Tripolis on 2 August.

The Scottish Professional Football League have moved the game, which will now kick-off on 5 August at 15:00 BST.

Hibs qualified for the second round of qualifying fixtures after beating Faroese NSI Runavik 12-5 on aggregate.