Transfer deadline day: When is it? And how to follow on BBC Sport

The World Cup may have finished, but did you know that Premier League clubs are running out of time to sign players before the new season?

This year sees transfer deadline day move from its usual place at the end of August to Thursday, 9 August.

The summer transfer window for permanent deals closes at 17:00 BST, although clubs outside the top flight will still be able to sign players on loan until 31 August.

They will also be able to transfer players out to clubs in leagues where the window remains open, with European clubs still able to buy and sell until 31 August.

