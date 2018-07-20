England Under-19: England held to frustrating Ukraine draw

England captain Trevoh Chalobah was turned for Ukraine's equaliser

Defending champions England will have to wait to secure a place in the semi-finals of the European Under-19 Championship in Finland after a frustrating 1-1 draw with Ukraine.

England dominated, taking the lead when Marcus Tavernier buried a low shot.

But against the run of play Vladyslav Supriaha rolled England captain Trevoh Chalobah to equalise.

Both sides could progress to the last four with one group game remaining, with France playing Turkey later on.

England won the tournament last year but are without a number of star players because it clashes with clubs' pre-season tours.

The top two sides in each group progress to the semi-finals - and England would also qualify for next year's Under-20 World Cup with a place in the last four.

England's under-20s and under-17s won their respective World Cups during a hugely successful year for England's youth teams last year.

The under-21s also made it to the semi-finals of the European Championships.

England - who beat Turkey 3-2 in their opener - play France in their final game on Monday evening.

After Supriaha's equaliser, George Hirst rattled the base of the post from 20 yards and Ben Brereton had a goal ruled out for offside.

Ukraine: Kucheruk; Bondar, Popov, Mykolenko; Korniienko, Khakhlov, Dryshliuk, Konoplia; Buletsa, Supriaha, Tsitaishvili

England: Balcombe; Sterling, Tanganga, Watts, Chalobah, Lewis; Embleton, Sanders, Tavernier, Brereton; Hirst