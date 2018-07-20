Jay Emmanuel-Thomas: Former Ipswich and Bristol City striker plays for Billericay

From the section

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has scored 50 goals in 236 league appearances

Former Ipswich and Bristol City striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas turned out for National League South Billericay Town in a 3-1 friendly win at Maidstone.

The 27-year-old has not played competitively since a loan spell with League One Gillingham from QPR was cut short in February 2017.

The former Arsenal trainee has also had spells with Blackpool, Doncaster, Cardiff and MK Dons.

Billericay start the league season with a trip to Truro on Saturday, 4 August.