Rhys Taylor: Macclesfield Town re-sign goalkeeper and sign Michael Rose

Rhys Taylor started his career with Chelsea

Macclesfield Town have re-signed goalkeeper Rhys Taylor on a one-year deal and signed midfielder Michael Rose on an undisclosed-length contract.

Taylor, 28, made 109 league appearances for the Silkmen between 2013 and 2015 before leaving for Newport County.

The former Chelsea trainee was a free agent after leaving National League side Fylde at the end of last season.

Ex-Manchester United trainee Rose, 35, was most recently at Morecambe and his old clubs include Swindon and Rochdale.

The pair's arrivals mean that three players have join the Moss Rose side this week after defender James Pearson signed on Monday.

