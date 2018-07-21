Match ends, Raith Rovers 1(2), Heart of Midlothian 1(4).
Raith Rovers v Heart of Midlothian
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 1Thomson
- 18McKay
- 4DavidsonBooked at 48mins
- 6Benedictus
- 5Murray
- 2Watson
- 12Matthews
- 8Gillespie
- 3Valentine
- 7DugganSubstituted forMilneat 62'minutes
- 15NisbetSubstituted forStevensonat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Milne
- 16Stevenson
- 17McGuff
- 19Berry
Hearts
- 1Zlamal
- 4Souttar
- 6Berra
- 5Haring
- 2Smith
- 8Lee
- 31Burns
- 7BozanicSubstituted forMorrisonat 59'minutes
- 23MulraneySubstituted forMcDonaldat 73'minutes
- 14Naismith
- 9LaffertySubstituted forKeenaat 53'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Doyle
- 16Hughes
- 17Garuccio
- 21McDonald
- 22Edwards
- 35Keena
- 38Morrison
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 1,452
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away10
- Corners
- Home2
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Raith Rovers 1(2), Heart of Midlothian 1(4).
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 1(2), Heart of Midlothian 1(4). John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 1(2), Heart of Midlothian 1(3). Euan Murray (Raith Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 1(1), Heart of Midlothian 1(3). Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) right footed shot is too high. Ross Matthews should be disappointed.
Penalty saved! Olly Lee (Heart of Midlothian) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the top centre of the goal.
Penalty saved! Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 1(1), Heart of Midlothian 1(2). Aidan Keena (Heart of Midlothian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 1(1), Heart of Midlothian 1(1). Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty saved! Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Heart of Midlothian 1(1). Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Raith Rovers 1, Heart of Midlothian 1.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 1, Heart of Midlothian 1.
Attempt blocked. Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.
Attempt blocked. Anthony McDonald (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Anthony McDonald (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
(Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.
Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Olly Lee (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.
Attempt missed. Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Ryan Stevenson replaces Kevin Nisbet.
Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).
(Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Heart of Midlothian 1. Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Iain Davidson.
Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian).
Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Anthony McDonald replaces Jake Mulraney.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Zdenek Zlamal.
Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian).