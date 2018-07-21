Scottish League Cup - Group C
Raith Rovers1Hearts1
Heart of Midlothian win 4-2 on penalties

Raith Rovers v Heart of Midlothian

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 1Thomson
  • 18McKay
  • 4DavidsonBooked at 48mins
  • 6Benedictus
  • 5Murray
  • 2Watson
  • 12Matthews
  • 8Gillespie
  • 3Valentine
  • 7DugganSubstituted forMilneat 62'minutes
  • 15NisbetSubstituted forStevensonat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Milne
  • 16Stevenson
  • 17McGuff
  • 19Berry

Hearts

  • 1Zlamal
  • 4Souttar
  • 6Berra
  • 5Haring
  • 2Smith
  • 8Lee
  • 31Burns
  • 7BozanicSubstituted forMorrisonat 59'minutes
  • 23MulraneySubstituted forMcDonaldat 73'minutes
  • 14Naismith
  • 9LaffertySubstituted forKeenaat 53'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Doyle
  • 16Hughes
  • 17Garuccio
  • 21McDonald
  • 22Edwards
  • 35Keena
  • 38Morrison
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
1,452

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home5
Away17
Shots on Target
Home2
Away10
Corners
Home2
Away10
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Raith Rovers 1(2), Heart of Midlothian 1(4).

Penalties over

Penalty Shootout ends, Raith Rovers 1(2), Heart of Midlothian 1(4).

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 1(2), Heart of Midlothian 1(4). John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 1(2), Heart of Midlothian 1(3). Euan Murray (Raith Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 1(1), Heart of Midlothian 1(3). Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) right footed shot is too high. Ross Matthews should be disappointed.

Penalty saved! Olly Lee (Heart of Midlothian) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the top centre of the goal.

Penalty saved! Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 1(1), Heart of Midlothian 1(2). Aidan Keena (Heart of Midlothian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 1(1), Heart of Midlothian 1(1). Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Penalty saved! Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the top left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Heart of Midlothian 1(1). Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalties in progress

Penalty Shootout begins Raith Rovers 1, Heart of Midlothian 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 1, Heart of Midlothian 1.

Attempt blocked. Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.

Attempt blocked. Anthony McDonald (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Anthony McDonald (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

(Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.

Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Olly Lee (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.

Attempt missed. Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Ryan Stevenson replaces Kevin Nisbet.

Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).

(Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Heart of Midlothian 1. Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Iain Davidson.

Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian).

Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Anthony McDonald replaces Jake Mulraney.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Zdenek Zlamal.

Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian).

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22003036
2Alloa21105325
3Arbroath31115505
4Dundee Utd302123-12
5Elgin200204-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose32012116
2St Johnstone21101015
3Falkirk21012113
4East Fife201101-11
5Forfar100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22007256
2Cowdenbeath32015506
3Hearts21103215
4Raith Rovers201113-21
5Cove Rangers300315-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin21102114
2Dundee11004043
3Dunfermline11003033
4Stirling310236-33
5Peterhead301205-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22005146
2Partick Thistle22004136
3Stenhousemuir31024403
4Morton310245-13
5Albion200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32103128
2Annan Athletic32015146
3Airdrieonians21014223
4Hamilton201101-11
5Berwick200207-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth330012399
2Motherwell21106154
3Stranraer201146-22
4Edinburgh City3012110-92
5Clyde201114-31

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton311134-15
2Kilmarnock21104224
3St Mirren20202204
4Queen's Park21012203
5The Spartans302134-12
View full Scottish League Cup tables

