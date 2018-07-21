Scottish League Cup - Group C
Cowdenbeath1Cove Rangers0

Cowdenbeath v Cove Rangers

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2Mullen
  • 5Marsh
  • 4Pyper
  • 3Talbot
  • 11Smith
  • 8Buchanan
  • 6MalcolmBooked at 78mins
  • 7Cox
  • 9SheerinSubstituted forScullionat 90+2'minutes
  • 10ScottSubstituted forRentonat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Scullion
  • 15Renton
  • 16Miller
  • 17Goodfellow
  • 18Swann
  • 19Muirhead

Cove Rangers

  • 1McKenzie
  • 2MilneSubstituted forRedfordat 45'minutes
  • 4StrachanBooked at 67minsSubstituted forWatsonat 73'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 5Ross
  • 8Scully
  • 6Kelly
  • 7Park
  • 3Yule
  • 11Masson
  • 9MegginsonBooked at 87mins
  • 10McManusSubstituted forSmithat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Watson
  • 14Smith
  • 15Redford
  • 16Gray
  • 17Emmett
  • 21McCafferty
Referee:
Gavin Duncan
Attendance:
320

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamCove Rangers
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home9
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home17
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Cowdenbeath 1, Cove Rangers 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cowdenbeath 1, Cove Rangers 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Pat Scullion replaces Jordyn Sheerin.

Eric Watson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).

Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).

Foul by Scott Ross (Cove Rangers).

Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Cove Rangers 0. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Foul by Eric Watson (Cove Rangers).

Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Jamie Pyper.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Scott Ross.

Scott Ross (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath).

Booking

Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath).

Substitution

Substitution, Cove Rangers. Jonny Smith replaces Paul McManus.

Booking

Eric Watson (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Eric Watson (Cove Rangers).

Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Cove Rangers. Eric Watson replaces Ryan Strachan.

Foul by Daniel Park (Cove Rangers).

Jason Talbot (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Delay in match Ryan Strachan (Cove Rangers) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).

Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

Booking

Ryan Strachan (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).

Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

David Marsh (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers).

Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers).

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by David Marsh.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22003036
2Alloa21105325
3Arbroath31115505
4Dundee Utd302123-12
5Elgin200204-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose32012116
2St Johnstone21101015
3Falkirk21012113
4East Fife201101-11
5Forfar100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22007256
2Cowdenbeath32015506
3Hearts21103215
4Raith Rovers201113-21
5Cove Rangers300315-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin21102114
2Dundee11004043
3Dunfermline11003033
4Stirling310236-33
5Peterhead301205-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22005146
2Partick Thistle22004136
3Stenhousemuir31024403
4Morton310245-13
5Albion200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32103128
2Annan Athletic32015146
3Airdrieonians21014223
4Hamilton201101-11
5Berwick200207-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth330012399
2Motherwell21106154
3Stranraer201146-22
4Edinburgh City3012110-92
5Clyde201114-31

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton311134-15
2Kilmarnock21104224
3St Mirren20202204
4Queen's Park21012203
5The Spartans302134-12
