Match ends, Cowdenbeath 1, Cove Rangers 0.
Cowdenbeath v Cove Rangers
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2Mullen
- 5Marsh
- 4Pyper
- 3Talbot
- 11Smith
- 8Buchanan
- 6MalcolmBooked at 78mins
- 7Cox
- 9SheerinSubstituted forScullionat 90+2'minutes
- 10ScottSubstituted forRentonat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Scullion
- 15Renton
- 16Miller
- 17Goodfellow
- 18Swann
- 19Muirhead
Cove Rangers
- 1McKenzie
- 2MilneSubstituted forRedfordat 45'minutes
- 4StrachanBooked at 67minsSubstituted forWatsonat 73'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 5Ross
- 8Scully
- 6Kelly
- 7Park
- 3Yule
- 11Masson
- 9MegginsonBooked at 87mins
- 10McManusSubstituted forSmithat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Watson
- 14Smith
- 15Redford
- 16Gray
- 17Emmett
- 21McCafferty
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
- Attendance:
- 320
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cowdenbeath 1, Cove Rangers 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Pat Scullion replaces Jordyn Sheerin.
Eric Watson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).
Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).
Foul by Scott Ross (Cove Rangers).
Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Cove Rangers 0. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Foul by Eric Watson (Cove Rangers).
Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Jamie Pyper.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Scott Ross.
Scott Ross (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath).
Booking
Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath).
Substitution
Substitution, Cove Rangers. Jonny Smith replaces Paul McManus.
Booking
Eric Watson (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Eric Watson (Cove Rangers).
Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Cove Rangers. Eric Watson replaces Ryan Strachan.
Foul by Daniel Park (Cove Rangers).
Jason Talbot (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Delay in match Ryan Strachan (Cove Rangers) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).
Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Ryan Strachan (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).
Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
David Marsh (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers).
Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers).
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by David Marsh.