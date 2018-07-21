Scottish League Cup - Group B
Montrose0St Johnstone1

Montrose v St Johnstone

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 21Millar
  • 5BolochoweckyjBooked at 19minsSubstituted forFergusonat 45'minutes
  • 14Dillon
  • 18Campbell
  • 4Allan
  • 22CreggBooked at 16minsSubstituted forCampbellat 76'minutes
  • 6Fotheringham
  • 8WatsonBooked at 50minsSubstituted forCavanaghat 55'minutes
  • 3Steeves
  • 9Rennie
  • 16Johnston

Substitutes

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Masson
  • 7Webster
  • 10Campbell
  • 11Ferguson
  • 15Cavanagh
  • 24Skelly

St Johnstone

  • 1Clark
  • 19Foster
  • 23Gordon
  • 15Kerr
  • 3Tanser
  • 7Wright
  • 4Alston
  • 8Davidson
  • 26Craig
  • 32WattSubstituted forScougallat 67'minutes
  • 16McMillanSubstituted forHendryat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Anderson
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 14Comrie
  • 20McClean
  • 21Scougall
  • 22Hendry
  • 30Hurst
Referee:
Barry Cook
Attendance:
1,160

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home8
Away14
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home17
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Montrose 0, St. Johnstone 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Montrose 0, St. Johnstone 1.

Foul by Craig Johnston (Montrose).

Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Martyn Fotheringham (Montrose) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Attempt blocked. Martin Rennie (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Danny Cavanagh (Montrose).

Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Iain Campbell (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone).

Matthew Allan (Montrose) hits the bar with a header from very close range following a corner.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Scott Tanser.

Matthew Allan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stefan Scougall (St. Johnstone).

Attempt missed. Craig Johnston (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, St. Johnstone. Callum Hendry replaces David McMillan.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Ross Campbell replaces Patrick Cregg.

Foul by Matthew Allan (Montrose).

Stefan Scougall (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. David McMillan (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Blair Alston (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Patrick Cregg.

Matthew Allan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Tanser (St. Johnstone).

Substitution

Substitution, St. Johnstone. Stefan Scougall replaces Tony Watt.

Foul by Matthew Allan (Montrose).

Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Danny Cavanagh (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Tanser (St. Johnstone).

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Matthew Allan.

Foul by Andrew Steeves (Montrose).

Blair Alston (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Blair Alston (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Scott Tanser (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Patrick Cregg (Montrose).

Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Martin Rennie (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Danny Cavanagh (Montrose).

Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22003036
2Alloa21105325
3Arbroath31115505
4Dundee Utd302123-12
5Elgin200204-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose32012116
2St Johnstone21101015
3Falkirk21012113
4East Fife201101-11
5Forfar100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22007256
2Cowdenbeath32015506
3Hearts21103215
4Raith Rovers201113-21
5Cove Rangers300315-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin21102114
2Dundee11004043
3Dunfermline11003033
4Stirling310236-33
5Peterhead301205-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22005146
2Partick Thistle22004136
3Stenhousemuir31024403
4Morton310245-13
5Albion200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32103128
2Annan Athletic32015146
3Airdrieonians21014223
4Hamilton201101-11
5Berwick200207-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth330012399
2Motherwell21106154
3Stranraer201146-22
4Edinburgh City3012110-92
5Clyde201114-31

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton311134-15
2Kilmarnock21104224
3St Mirren20202204
4Queen's Park21012203
5The Spartans302134-12
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired