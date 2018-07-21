Match ends, Montrose 0, St. Johnstone 1.
Montrose v St Johnstone
Line-ups
Montrose
- 21Millar
- 5BolochoweckyjBooked at 19minsSubstituted forFergusonat 45'minutes
- 14Dillon
- 18Campbell
- 4Allan
- 22CreggBooked at 16minsSubstituted forCampbellat 76'minutes
- 6Fotheringham
- 8WatsonBooked at 50minsSubstituted forCavanaghat 55'minutes
- 3Steeves
- 9Rennie
- 16Johnston
Substitutes
- 1Fleming
- 2Masson
- 7Webster
- 10Campbell
- 11Ferguson
- 15Cavanagh
- 24Skelly
St Johnstone
- 1Clark
- 19Foster
- 23Gordon
- 15Kerr
- 3Tanser
- 7Wright
- 4Alston
- 8Davidson
- 26Craig
- 32WattSubstituted forScougallat 67'minutes
- 16McMillanSubstituted forHendryat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Anderson
- 10Wotherspoon
- 14Comrie
- 20McClean
- 21Scougall
- 22Hendry
- 30Hurst
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
- Attendance:
- 1,160
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Montrose 0, St. Johnstone 1.
Foul by Craig Johnston (Montrose).
Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Martyn Fotheringham (Montrose) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt blocked. Martin Rennie (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Danny Cavanagh (Montrose).
Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Iain Campbell (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone).
Matthew Allan (Montrose) hits the bar with a header from very close range following a corner.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Scott Tanser.
Matthew Allan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefan Scougall (St. Johnstone).
Attempt missed. Craig Johnston (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Callum Hendry replaces David McMillan.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Ross Campbell replaces Patrick Cregg.
Foul by Matthew Allan (Montrose).
Stefan Scougall (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. David McMillan (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Blair Alston (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Patrick Cregg.
Matthew Allan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Tanser (St. Johnstone).
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Stefan Scougall replaces Tony Watt.
Foul by Matthew Allan (Montrose).
Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Danny Cavanagh (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Tanser (St. Johnstone).
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Matthew Allan.
Foul by Andrew Steeves (Montrose).
Blair Alston (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Blair Alston (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Scott Tanser (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Patrick Cregg (Montrose).
Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Martin Rennie (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Danny Cavanagh (Montrose).
Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.