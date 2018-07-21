Scottish League Cup - Group A
Dundee Utd1Alloa1
Alloa Athletic win 4-3 on penalties

Dundee United v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 34Rakovan
  • 2MurdochBooked at 84mins
  • 4Frans
  • 24EdjengueleBooked at 14mins
  • 17Robson
  • 12Stanton
  • 20RabitschBooked at 3minsSubstituted forGlassat 45'minutes
  • 5Barton
  • 33Aird
  • 10ClarkSubstituted forSmithat 74'minutes
  • 19KeatingsSubstituted forMcMullanat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Siegrist
  • 7McMullan
  • 16Smith
  • 18Allardice
  • 22Wardrop
  • 23Scobbie
  • 32Glass

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 5Graham
  • 4Karadachki
  • 3DickBooked at 88mins
  • 7CawleySubstituted forRobertsonat 61'minutes
  • 8Brown
  • 6FlanniganBooked at 69mins
  • 11Hastie
  • 10Trouten
  • 9Spence

Substitutes

  • 12Peggie
  • 14Hetherington
  • 15Robertson
  • 16Goodwin
  • 21Henry
Referee:
Steven McLean
Attendance:
1,659

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home20
Away9
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Dundee United 1(3), Alloa Athletic 1(4).

Penalties over

Penalty Shootout ends, Dundee United 1(3), Alloa Athletic 1(4).

Penalty saved! Paul McMullan (Dundee United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee United 1(3), Alloa Athletic 1(4). Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee United 1(3), Alloa Athletic 1(3). Declan Glass (Dundee United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee United 1(2), Alloa Athletic 1(3). Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee United 1(2), Alloa Athletic 1(2). Adam Barton (Dundee United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee United 1(1), Alloa Athletic 1(2). Greig Spence (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee United 1(1), Alloa Athletic 1(1). Fraser Aird (Dundee United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee United 1, Alloa Athletic 1(1). Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Penalty saved! Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

Penalties in progress

Penalty Shootout begins Dundee United 1, Alloa Athletic 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dundee United 1, Alloa Athletic 1.

Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jake Hastie (Alloa Athletic).

Attempt missed. Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Stewart Murdoch.

Attempt saved. Matthew Smith (Dundee United) header from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Hand ball by Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic).

Attempt blocked. Greig Spence (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Adam Barton.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Frederic Frans.

Booking

Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United).

Jake Hastie (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee United 1, Alloa Athletic 1. Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty conceded by Frederic Frans (Dundee United) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Alloa Athletic. Jake Hastie draws a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Andy Graham.

Attempt blocked. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Declan Glass (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Matthew Smith replaces Nicky Clark.

Attempt missed. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Attempt saved. Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

William Edjenguele (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic).

Booking

Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22003036
2Alloa21105325
3Arbroath31115505
4Dundee Utd302123-12
5Elgin200204-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose32012116
2St Johnstone21101015
3Falkirk21012113
4East Fife201101-11
5Forfar100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22007256
2Cowdenbeath32015506
3Hearts21103215
4Raith Rovers201113-21
5Cove Rangers300315-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin21102114
2Dundee11004043
3Dunfermline11003033
4Stirling310236-33
5Peterhead301205-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22005146
2Partick Thistle22004136
3Stenhousemuir31024403
4Morton310245-13
5Albion200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32103128
2Annan Athletic32015146
3Airdrieonians21014223
4Hamilton201101-11
5Berwick200207-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth330012399
2Motherwell21106154
3Stranraer201146-22
4Edinburgh City3012110-92
5Clyde201114-31

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton311134-15
2Kilmarnock21104224
3St Mirren20202204
4Queen's Park21012203
5The Spartans302134-12
View full Scottish League Cup tables

