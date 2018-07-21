Match ends, Dundee United 1(3), Alloa Athletic 1(4).
Dundee United v Alloa Athletic
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 34Rakovan
- 2MurdochBooked at 84mins
- 4Frans
- 24EdjengueleBooked at 14mins
- 17Robson
- 12Stanton
- 20RabitschBooked at 3minsSubstituted forGlassat 45'minutes
- 5Barton
- 33Aird
- 10ClarkSubstituted forSmithat 74'minutes
- 19KeatingsSubstituted forMcMullanat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Siegrist
- 7McMullan
- 16Smith
- 18Allardice
- 22Wardrop
- 23Scobbie
- 32Glass
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 5Graham
- 4Karadachki
- 3DickBooked at 88mins
- 7CawleySubstituted forRobertsonat 61'minutes
- 8Brown
- 6FlanniganBooked at 69mins
- 11Hastie
- 10Trouten
- 9Spence
Substitutes
- 12Peggie
- 14Hetherington
- 15Robertson
- 16Goodwin
- 21Henry
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 1,659
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Dundee United 1(3), Alloa Athletic 1(4).
Penalty saved! Paul McMullan (Dundee United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 1(3), Alloa Athletic 1(4). Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 1(3), Alloa Athletic 1(3). Declan Glass (Dundee United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 1(2), Alloa Athletic 1(3). Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 1(2), Alloa Athletic 1(2). Adam Barton (Dundee United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 1(1), Alloa Athletic 1(2). Greig Spence (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 1(1), Alloa Athletic 1(1). Fraser Aird (Dundee United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 1, Alloa Athletic 1(1). Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalty saved! Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Dundee United 1, Alloa Athletic 1.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee United 1, Alloa Athletic 1.
Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jake Hastie (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt missed. Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Stewart Murdoch.
Attempt saved. Matthew Smith (Dundee United) header from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Greig Spence (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Adam Barton.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Frederic Frans.
Booking
Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United).
Jake Hastie (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 1, Alloa Athletic 1. Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Frederic Frans (Dundee United) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Alloa Athletic. Jake Hastie draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Andy Graham.
Attempt blocked. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Declan Glass (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Matthew Smith replaces Nicky Clark.
Attempt missed. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
William Edjenguele (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic).
Booking
Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.