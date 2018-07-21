Scottish League Cup - Group A
Arbroath2Elgin0

Arbroath v Elgin City

Line-ups

Arbroath

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Thomson
  • 5O'BrienBooked at 90mins
  • 4Little
  • 3HamiltonBooked at 7mins
  • 7KaderSubstituted forDenholmat 74'minutes
  • 8Gold
  • 6Whatley
  • 11Linn
  • 9WallaceBooked at 64minsSubstituted forHesterat 71'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 10McKennaSubstituted forSwankieat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Hester
  • 14Denholm
  • 15Swankie
  • 16Graham
  • 21Hill

Elgin

  • 21Gourlay
  • 17Farquhar
  • 2Cooper
  • 4McHardyBooked at 59mins
  • 3Lowdon
  • 19TaylorSubstituted forHayat 71'minutes
  • 15Wilson
  • 16Miller
  • 7OmarBooked at 46minsSubstituted forBanjoat 83'minutes
  • 9McLeish
  • 10Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 1Dunn
  • 5Ballam
  • 11Sutherland
  • 12McDade
  • 18Banjo
  • 20Hay
Referee:
Graham Beaton
Attendance:
386

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home19
Away13
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home13
Away7
Fouls
Home14
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Arbroath 2, Elgin City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Arbroath 2, Elgin City 0.

Booking

Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).

Kerr Hay (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Arbroath) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Ricky Little (Arbroath) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.

Booking

Kane Hester (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Darryl McHardy.

Attempt blocked. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jordan Lowdon.

Kane Hester (Arbroath).

(Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. David Banjo replaces Rabin Omar.

Goal!

Goal! Arbroath 2, Elgin City 0. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Danny Denholm with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jordan Lowdon.

Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Chris McLeish (Elgin City).

Attempt saved. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Mark Whatley.

Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).

Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Gavin Swankie (Arbroath).

Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Gavin Swankie replaces Michael McKenna.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by David Wilson.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Danny Denholm replaces Omar Kader.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Kerr Hay replaces Moray Taylor.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Kane Hester replaces Ryan Wallace.

Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Rabin Omar (Elgin City) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Ricky Little.

Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).

Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22003036
2Alloa21105325
3Arbroath31115505
4Dundee Utd302123-12
5Elgin200204-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose32012116
2St Johnstone21101015
3Falkirk21012113
4East Fife201101-11
5Forfar100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22007256
2Cowdenbeath32015506
3Hearts21103215
4Raith Rovers201113-21
5Cove Rangers300315-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin21102114
2Dundee11004043
3Dunfermline11003033
4Stirling310236-33
5Peterhead301205-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22005146
2Partick Thistle22004136
3Stenhousemuir31024403
4Morton310245-13
5Albion200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32103128
2Annan Athletic32015146
3Airdrieonians21014223
4Hamilton201101-11
5Berwick200207-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth330012399
2Motherwell21106154
3Stranraer201146-22
4Edinburgh City3012110-92
5Clyde201114-31

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton311134-15
2Kilmarnock21104224
3St Mirren20202204
4Queen's Park21012203
5The Spartans302134-12
View full Scottish League Cup tables

