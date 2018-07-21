Match ends, Arbroath 2, Elgin City 0.
Arbroath v Elgin City
-
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Arbroath
- 1Jamieson
- 2Thomson
- 5O'BrienBooked at 90mins
- 4Little
- 3HamiltonBooked at 7mins
- 7KaderSubstituted forDenholmat 74'minutes
- 8Gold
- 6Whatley
- 11Linn
- 9WallaceBooked at 64minsSubstituted forHesterat 71'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 10McKennaSubstituted forSwankieat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Hester
- 14Denholm
- 15Swankie
- 16Graham
- 21Hill
Elgin
- 21Gourlay
- 17Farquhar
- 2Cooper
- 4McHardyBooked at 59mins
- 3Lowdon
- 19TaylorSubstituted forHayat 71'minutes
- 15Wilson
- 16Miller
- 7OmarBooked at 46minsSubstituted forBanjoat 83'minutes
- 9McLeish
- 10Sutherland
Substitutes
- 1Dunn
- 5Ballam
- 11Sutherland
- 12McDade
- 18Banjo
- 20Hay
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
- Attendance:
- 386
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home13
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arbroath 2, Elgin City 0.
Booking
Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).
Kerr Hay (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Arbroath) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Ricky Little (Arbroath) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Booking
Kane Hester (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Darryl McHardy.
Attempt blocked. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jordan Lowdon.
Kane Hester (Arbroath).
(Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. David Banjo replaces Rabin Omar.
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 2, Elgin City 0. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Danny Denholm with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jordan Lowdon.
Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Chris McLeish (Elgin City).
Attempt saved. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Mark Whatley.
Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).
Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gavin Swankie (Arbroath).
Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Gavin Swankie replaces Michael McKenna.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by David Wilson.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Danny Denholm replaces Omar Kader.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Kerr Hay replaces Moray Taylor.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Kane Hester replaces Ryan Wallace.
Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Rabin Omar (Elgin City) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Ricky Little.
Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).
Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.