Scottish League Cup - Group G
Stranraer1Motherwell1
Stranraer win 3-2 on penalties

Stranraer v Motherwell

Line-ups

Stranraer

  • 1Currie
  • 5Brownlie
  • 23Cummins
  • 4McDonald
  • 3McGowan
  • 6McManusBooked at 90mins
  • 8Turner
  • 11AndersonSubstituted forSmithat 76'minutes
  • 17Smith
  • 9Layne
  • 10DonnellySubstituted forLamontat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Lamont
  • 12Smith
  • 13Avci
  • 14Elliott
  • 15Lidington
  • 16Ashmore
  • 22Hamill

Motherwell

  • 1Carson
  • 18DunneSubstituted forRoseat 3'minutes
  • 6Hartley
  • 5KipreBooked at 64mins
  • 3Taylor-Sinclair
  • 14Grimshaw
  • 4McHughSubstituted forFrearat 63'minutes
  • 7Cadden
  • 2Tait
  • 9Main
  • 19SammonSubstituted forBowmanat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Frear
  • 12Bowman
  • 15Rose
  • 20Gillespie
  • 22Donnelly
  • 23Gorrin
  • 24Johnson
Referee:
Euan Anderson
Attendance:
885

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home12
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Stranraer 1(3), Motherwell 1(2).

Penalties over

Penalty Shootout ends, Stranraer 1(3), Motherwell 1(2).

Penalty saved! Andy Rose (Motherwell) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Stranraer 1(3), Motherwell 1(2). Andrew McDonald (Stranraer) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Penalty saved! Elliott Frear (Motherwell) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

Penalty saved! Mark Lamont (Stranraer) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Stranraer 1(2), Motherwell 1(2). Ryan Bowman (Motherwell) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty saved! Kyle Turner (Stranraer) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Richard Tait (Motherwell) right footed shot is close, but misses to the left. Richard Tait should be disappointed.

Goal!

Goal! Stranraer 1(2), Motherwell 1(1). Chris McGowan (Stranraer) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Stranraer 1(1), Motherwell 1(1). Chris Cadden (Motherwell) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Stranraer 1(1), Motherwell 1. Adam Cummins (Stranraer) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty missed! Still Stranraer 1, Motherwell 1. Curtis Main (Motherwell) hits the bar with a right footed shot.

Penalty saved! Isaac Layne (Stranraer) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

Penalties in progress

Penalty Shootout begins Stranraer 1, Motherwell 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stranraer 1, Motherwell 1.

Attempt blocked. Richard Tait (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Connor McManus (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Chris Cadden (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Connor McManus (Stranraer).

Attempt blocked. Curtis Main (Motherwell) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Aaron Taylor-Sinclair (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Curtis Main (Motherwell) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Ryan Bowman (Motherwell).

Connor McManus (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Andy Rose (Motherwell) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Peter Hartley (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Kyle Turner.

Foul by Chris Cadden (Motherwell).

Connor McManus (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Kyle Turner (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

Foul by Andy Rose (Motherwell).

Mark Lamont (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Curtis Main (Motherwell) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Mark Lamont (Stranraer) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box following a fast break.

Richard Tait (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris McGowan (Stranraer).

Hand ball by Curtis Main (Motherwell).

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Ian Smith replaces Grant Anderson.

Andy Rose (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22003036
2Alloa21105325
3Arbroath31115505
4Dundee Utd302123-12
5Elgin200204-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose32012116
2St Johnstone21101015
3Falkirk21012113
4East Fife201101-11
5Forfar100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22007256
2Cowdenbeath32015506
3Hearts21103215
4Raith Rovers201113-21
5Cove Rangers300315-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin21102114
2Dundee11004043
3Dunfermline11003033
4Stirling310236-33
5Peterhead301205-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22005146
2Partick Thistle22004136
3Stenhousemuir31024403
4Morton310245-13
5Albion200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32103128
2Annan Athletic32015146
3Airdrieonians21014223
4Hamilton201101-11
5Berwick200207-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth330012399
2Motherwell21106154
3Stranraer201146-22
4Edinburgh City3012110-92
5Clyde201114-31

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton311134-15
2Kilmarnock21104224
3St Mirren20202204
4Queen's Park21012203
5The Spartans302134-12
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired