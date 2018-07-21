Match ends, Stranraer 1(3), Motherwell 1(2).
Stranraer v Motherwell
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 1Currie
- 5Brownlie
- 23Cummins
- 4McDonald
- 3McGowan
- 6McManusBooked at 90mins
- 8Turner
- 11AndersonSubstituted forSmithat 76'minutes
- 17Smith
- 9Layne
- 10DonnellySubstituted forLamontat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Lamont
- 12Smith
- 13Avci
- 14Elliott
- 15Lidington
- 16Ashmore
- 22Hamill
Motherwell
- 1Carson
- 18DunneSubstituted forRoseat 3'minutes
- 6Hartley
- 5KipreBooked at 64mins
- 3Taylor-Sinclair
- 14Grimshaw
- 4McHughSubstituted forFrearat 63'minutes
- 7Cadden
- 2Tait
- 9Main
- 19SammonSubstituted forBowmanat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Frear
- 12Bowman
- 15Rose
- 20Gillespie
- 22Donnelly
- 23Gorrin
- 24Johnson
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 885
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away17
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Stranraer 1(3), Motherwell 1(2).
Penalty saved! Andy Rose (Motherwell) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 1(3), Motherwell 1(2). Andrew McDonald (Stranraer) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty saved! Elliott Frear (Motherwell) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Penalty saved! Mark Lamont (Stranraer) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 1(2), Motherwell 1(2). Ryan Bowman (Motherwell) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty saved! Kyle Turner (Stranraer) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Richard Tait (Motherwell) right footed shot is close, but misses to the left. Richard Tait should be disappointed.
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 1(2), Motherwell 1(1). Chris McGowan (Stranraer) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 1(1), Motherwell 1(1). Chris Cadden (Motherwell) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 1(1), Motherwell 1. Adam Cummins (Stranraer) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty missed! Still Stranraer 1, Motherwell 1. Curtis Main (Motherwell) hits the bar with a right footed shot.
Penalty saved! Isaac Layne (Stranraer) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Stranraer 1, Motherwell 1.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stranraer 1, Motherwell 1.
Attempt blocked. Richard Tait (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Connor McManus (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Chris Cadden (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Connor McManus (Stranraer).
Attempt blocked. Curtis Main (Motherwell) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Aaron Taylor-Sinclair (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Curtis Main (Motherwell) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Ryan Bowman (Motherwell).
Connor McManus (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Andy Rose (Motherwell) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Peter Hartley (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Kyle Turner.
Foul by Chris Cadden (Motherwell).
Connor McManus (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Kyle Turner (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Andy Rose (Motherwell).
Mark Lamont (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Curtis Main (Motherwell) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Mark Lamont (Stranraer) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box following a fast break.
Richard Tait (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris McGowan (Stranraer).
Hand ball by Curtis Main (Motherwell).
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Ian Smith replaces Grant Anderson.
Andy Rose (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.