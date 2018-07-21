Match ends, Edinburgh City 0, Queen of the South 4.
Edinburgh City v Queen of the South
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 15Donaldson
- 5Balatoni
- 14Rodger
- 2Thomson
- 6Laird
- 17HallSubstituted forHandlingat 67'minutes
- 11TaylorBooked at 85mins
- 3McIntyre
- 7Smith
- 9HendersonSubstituted forLumsdenat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Handling
- 19Lumsden
- 20Day
- 21Morton
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 2Mercer
- 4Fordyce
- 12Semple
- 3MarshallSubstituted forJacobsat 45'minutes
- 10Todd
- 6Doyle
- 14HarkinsSubstituted forBellat 73'minutes
- 7StirlingSubstituted forMurrayat 63'minutes
- 11Dobbie
- 25Dykes
Substitutes
- 8Jacobs
- 16Watson
- 17Murray
- 19Bell
- 20Leighfield
- 24Harvey
- 26Gourlay
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
- Attendance:
- 525
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Edinburgh City 0, Queen of the South 4.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Regan Lumsden replaces Blair Henderson.
Foul by Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South).
(Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Callum Fordyce (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City).
Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City).
Attempt saved. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Callum Semple (Queen of the South).
Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Daniel Handling.
Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).
Scott Mercer (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Allan Smith (Edinburgh City).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Owen Bell replaces Gary Harkins.
Attempt missed. Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Daniel Handling replaces Calum Hall.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Connor Murray replaces Andy Stirling.
Attempt blocked. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Gary Harkins (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City).
Scott Mercer (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).
Foul by Callum Fordyce (Queen of the South).
Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Callum Semple (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Allan Smith (Edinburgh City).
Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Callum Semple (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).
Foul by Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South).
Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Edinburgh City 0, Queen of the South 4.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Kyle Jacobs replaces Jordan Marshall.
Half Time
First Half ends, Edinburgh City 0, Queen of the South 4.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Queen of the South).