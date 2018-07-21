Scottish League Cup - Group G
Edinburgh City0Queen of Sth4

Edinburgh City v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 15Donaldson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 14Rodger
  • 2Thomson
  • 6Laird
  • 17HallSubstituted forHandlingat 67'minutes
  • 11TaylorBooked at 85mins
  • 3McIntyre
  • 7Smith
  • 9HendersonSubstituted forLumsdenat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Handling
  • 19Lumsden
  • 20Day
  • 21Morton

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 2Mercer
  • 4Fordyce
  • 12Semple
  • 3MarshallSubstituted forJacobsat 45'minutes
  • 10Todd
  • 6Doyle
  • 14HarkinsSubstituted forBellat 73'minutes
  • 7StirlingSubstituted forMurrayat 63'minutes
  • 11Dobbie
  • 25Dykes

Substitutes

  • 8Jacobs
  • 16Watson
  • 17Murray
  • 19Bell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 24Harvey
  • 26Gourlay
Referee:
Craig Napier
Attendance:
525

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamQueen of Sth
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home5
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Edinburgh City 0, Queen of the South 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Edinburgh City 0, Queen of the South 4.

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Regan Lumsden replaces Blair Henderson.

Foul by Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South).

(Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Callum Fordyce (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City).

Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City).

Attempt saved. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Foul by Callum Semple (Queen of the South).

Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Daniel Handling.

Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).

Scott Mercer (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Allan Smith (Edinburgh City).

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Owen Bell replaces Gary Harkins.

Attempt missed. Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Daniel Handling replaces Calum Hall.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Connor Murray replaces Andy Stirling.

Attempt blocked. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Gary Harkins (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City).

Scott Mercer (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).

Foul by Callum Fordyce (Queen of the South).

Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Callum Semple (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Allan Smith (Edinburgh City).

Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Callum Semple (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).

Foul by Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South).

Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Edinburgh City 0, Queen of the South 4.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Kyle Jacobs replaces Jordan Marshall.

Half Time

First Half ends, Edinburgh City 0, Queen of the South 4.

Foul by Michael Doyle (Queen of the South).

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22003036
2Alloa21105325
3Arbroath31115505
4Dundee Utd302123-12
5Elgin200204-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose32012116
2St Johnstone21101015
3Falkirk21012113
4East Fife201101-11
5Forfar100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22007256
2Cowdenbeath32015506
3Hearts21103215
4Raith Rovers201113-21
5Cove Rangers300315-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin21102114
2Dundee11004043
3Dunfermline11003033
4Stirling310236-33
5Peterhead301205-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22005146
2Partick Thistle22004136
3Stenhousemuir31024403
4Morton310245-13
5Albion200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32103128
2Annan Athletic32015146
3Airdrieonians21014223
4Hamilton201101-11
5Berwick200207-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth330012399
2Motherwell21106154
3Stranraer201146-22
4Edinburgh City3012110-92
5Clyde201114-31

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton311134-15
2Kilmarnock21104224
3St Mirren20202204
4Queen's Park21012203
5The Spartans302134-12
View full Scottish League Cup tables

