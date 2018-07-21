Match ends, Peterhead 0, Stirling Albion 2.
Peterhead v Stirling Albion
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 2Brown
- 4Eadie
- 14Kavanagh
- 16Home
- 7StevensonSubstituted forMcLeanat 59'minutes
- 6Ferry
- 8BrownSubstituted forNorrisat 38'minutes
- 10Leitch
- 33GibsonBooked at 80mins
- 9McAllisterSubstituted forLyleat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 11McLean
- 12Norris
- 15Buxton
- 17MacDonald
- 99Lyle
Stirling
- 1Binnie
- 2McGeachie
- 4Marr
- 5Banner
- 3Allan
- 8Jardine
- 6Docherty
- 10FellSubstituted forWatsonat 80'minutes
- 11McLaughlin
- 9MacDonaldSubstituted forMcLarenat 88'minutes
- 7Stewart
Substitutes
- 12Young
- 14Thomson
- 15MacDonald
- 16MacDonald
- 17Law
- 18Watson
- 19McLaren
- Referee:
- Peter Stuart
- Attendance:
- 473
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home14
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterhead 0, Stirling Albion 2.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Daniel Jardine.
Attempt blocked. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Jordan Allan.
William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Justin Watson (Stirling Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Reg McLaren replaces Peter MacDonald.
Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Russell McLean (Peterhead).
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Peter MacDonald.
Russell McLean (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jason Marr (Stirling Albion).
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Peter MacDonald.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Cameron Binnie.
Attempt saved. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Derek Lyle (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jason Marr (Stirling Albion).
Booking
William Gibson (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Justin Watson replaces Kevin Fell.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jason Brown.
Attempt saved. Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Callum Home.
Attempt missed. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Daniel Jardine.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Kyle Banner.
Attempt blocked. Russell McLean (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Russell McLean (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 0, Stirling Albion 2. Mark Stewart (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Peter MacDonald following a corner.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Callum Home.
Attempt saved. Russell McLean (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Aaron Norris (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion).
Attempt blocked. Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).
Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Mark Stewart (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Derek Lyle replaces Rory McAllister.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Russell McLean replaces Jamie Stevenson.