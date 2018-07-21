Scottish League Cup - Group D
Peterhead0Stirling2

Peterhead v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Brown
  • 4Eadie
  • 14Kavanagh
  • 16Home
  • 7StevensonSubstituted forMcLeanat 59'minutes
  • 6Ferry
  • 8BrownSubstituted forNorrisat 38'minutes
  • 10Leitch
  • 33GibsonBooked at 80mins
  • 9McAllisterSubstituted forLyleat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11McLean
  • 12Norris
  • 15Buxton
  • 17MacDonald
  • 99Lyle

Stirling

  • 1Binnie
  • 2McGeachie
  • 4Marr
  • 5Banner
  • 3Allan
  • 8Jardine
  • 6Docherty
  • 10FellSubstituted forWatsonat 80'minutes
  • 11McLaughlin
  • 9MacDonaldSubstituted forMcLarenat 88'minutes
  • 7Stewart

Substitutes

  • 12Young
  • 14Thomson
  • 15MacDonald
  • 16MacDonald
  • 17Law
  • 18Watson
  • 19McLaren
Referee:
Peter Stuart
Attendance:
473

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home19
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home14
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Peterhead 0, Stirling Albion 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Peterhead 0, Stirling Albion 2.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Daniel Jardine.

Attempt blocked. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Jordan Allan.

William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Justin Watson (Stirling Albion).

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Reg McLaren replaces Peter MacDonald.

Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Russell McLean (Peterhead).

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Peter MacDonald.

Russell McLean (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jason Marr (Stirling Albion).

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Peter MacDonald.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Cameron Binnie.

Attempt saved. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Derek Lyle (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jason Marr (Stirling Albion).

Booking

William Gibson (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Justin Watson replaces Kevin Fell.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jason Brown.

Attempt saved. Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Callum Home.

Attempt missed. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Daniel Jardine.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Kyle Banner.

Attempt blocked. Russell McLean (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Russell McLean (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 0, Stirling Albion 2. Mark Stewart (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Peter MacDonald following a corner.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Callum Home.

Attempt saved. Russell McLean (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Aaron Norris (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion).

Attempt blocked. Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).

Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Mark Stewart (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Derek Lyle replaces Rory McAllister.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Russell McLean replaces Jamie Stevenson.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22003036
2Alloa21105325
3Arbroath31115505
4Dundee Utd302123-12
5Elgin200204-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose32012116
2St Johnstone21101015
3Falkirk21012113
4East Fife201101-11
5Forfar100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22007256
2Cowdenbeath32015506
3Hearts21103215
4Raith Rovers201113-21
5Cove Rangers300315-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin21102114
2Dundee11004043
3Dunfermline11003033
4Stirling310236-33
5Peterhead301205-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22005146
2Partick Thistle22004136
3Stenhousemuir31024403
4Morton310245-13
5Albion200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32103128
2Annan Athletic32015146
3Airdrieonians21014223
4Hamilton201101-11
5Berwick200207-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth330012399
2Motherwell21106154
3Stranraer201146-22
4Edinburgh City3012110-92
5Clyde201114-31

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton311134-15
2Kilmarnock21104224
3St Mirren20202204
4Queen's Park21012203
5The Spartans302134-12
View full Scottish League Cup tables

