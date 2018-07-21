Match ends, Morton 2, Stenhousemuir 0.
Greenock Morton v Stenhousemuir
Line-ups
Morton
- 1Scully
- 2Tumilty
- 5Kilday
- 4BuchananSubstituted forIredaleat 76'minutes
- 3Strapp
- 8McAlister
- 7MillarSubstituted forOliverat 51'minutes
- 10Tidser
- 6Telfer
- 9McHugh
- 11MacLeanSubstituted forArmourat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Oliver
- 14Iredale
- 15Langan
- 16Armour
- 17Hynes
- 18Purdue
- 20Gaston
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2Reid
- 4Neill
- 5TenaBooked at 33mins
- 3Donaldson
- 7GibbonsSubstituted forCookat 46'minutes
- 15Halleran
- 10DuthieBooked at 40minsSubstituted forMcMenaminat 63'minutes
- 14RossSubstituted forJohnsonat 74'minutes
- 16Dickson
- 9McGuigan
Substitutes
- 6Ferry
- 8Paterson
- 11Cook
- 12Sinclair
- 17McMinn
- 18Johnson
- 19McMenamin
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 847
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morton 2, Stenhousemuir 0.
Attempt blocked. Charlie Telfer (Morton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Ben Armour (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Bob McHugh.
Foul by Bob McHugh (Morton).
Morgyn Neill (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Charlie Telfer (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt missed. Thomas Halleran (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.
Attempt missed. Ben Armour (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Bob McHugh (Morton).
Morgyn Neill (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Ben Armour replaces Ross MacLean.
Attempt missed. Lewis Strapp (Morton) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Jack Iredale replaces Gregor Buchanan because of an injury.
Jim McAlister (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Dickson (Stenhousemuir).
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Kyle Johnson replaces Sebastian Ross.
Gregor Buchanan (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt missed. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Gary Oliver (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Charlie Telfer (Morton) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right.
Michael Tidser (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sean Dickson (Stenhousemuir).
Hand ball by Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt missed. Lee Kilday (Morton) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Alan Cook.
Attempt missed. Lewis Strapp (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Morgyn Neill (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Colin McMenamin replaces Conner Duthie.
Foul by Charlie Telfer (Morton).
Thomas Halleran (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Charlie Telfer (Morton).
Alan Reid (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Charlie Telfer (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Thomas Halleran (Stenhousemuir).