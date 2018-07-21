Scottish League Cup - Group E
Morton2Stenhousemuir0

Greenock Morton v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Morton

  • 1Scully
  • 2Tumilty
  • 5Kilday
  • 4BuchananSubstituted forIredaleat 76'minutes
  • 3Strapp
  • 8McAlister
  • 7MillarSubstituted forOliverat 51'minutes
  • 10Tidser
  • 6Telfer
  • 9McHugh
  • 11MacLeanSubstituted forArmourat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Oliver
  • 14Iredale
  • 15Langan
  • 16Armour
  • 17Hynes
  • 18Purdue
  • 20Gaston

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 2Reid
  • 4Neill
  • 5TenaBooked at 33mins
  • 3Donaldson
  • 7GibbonsSubstituted forCookat 46'minutes
  • 15Halleran
  • 10DuthieBooked at 40minsSubstituted forMcMenaminat 63'minutes
  • 14RossSubstituted forJohnsonat 74'minutes
  • 16Dickson
  • 9McGuigan

Substitutes

  • 6Ferry
  • 8Paterson
  • 11Cook
  • 12Sinclair
  • 17McMinn
  • 18Johnson
  • 19McMenamin
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
847

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home19
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Morton 2, Stenhousemuir 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Morton 2, Stenhousemuir 0.

Attempt blocked. Charlie Telfer (Morton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Ben Armour (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Bob McHugh.

Foul by Bob McHugh (Morton).

Morgyn Neill (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Charlie Telfer (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt missed. Thomas Halleran (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.

Attempt missed. Ben Armour (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Bob McHugh (Morton).

Morgyn Neill (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Ben Armour replaces Ross MacLean.

Attempt missed. Lewis Strapp (Morton) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Jack Iredale replaces Gregor Buchanan because of an injury.

Jim McAlister (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean Dickson (Stenhousemuir).

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Kyle Johnson replaces Sebastian Ross.

Gregor Buchanan (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt missed. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a fast break.

Attempt blocked. Gary Oliver (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Charlie Telfer (Morton) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right.

Michael Tidser (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sean Dickson (Stenhousemuir).

Hand ball by Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt missed. Lee Kilday (Morton) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Alan Cook.

Attempt missed. Lewis Strapp (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Morgyn Neill (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Colin McMenamin replaces Conner Duthie.

Foul by Charlie Telfer (Morton).

Thomas Halleran (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Charlie Telfer (Morton).

Alan Reid (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Charlie Telfer (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Thomas Halleran (Stenhousemuir).

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22003036
2Alloa21105325
3Arbroath31115505
4Dundee Utd302123-12
5Elgin200204-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose32012116
2St Johnstone21101015
3Falkirk21012113
4East Fife201101-11
5Forfar100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22007256
2Cowdenbeath32015506
3Hearts21103215
4Raith Rovers201113-21
5Cove Rangers300315-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin21102114
2Dundee11004043
3Dunfermline11003033
4Stirling310236-33
5Peterhead301205-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22005146
2Partick Thistle22004136
3Stenhousemuir31024403
4Morton310245-13
5Albion200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32103128
2Annan Athletic32015146
3Airdrieonians21014223
4Hamilton201101-11
5Berwick200207-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth330012399
2Motherwell21106154
3Stranraer201146-22
4Edinburgh City3012110-92
5Clyde201114-31

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton311134-15
2Kilmarnock21104224
3St Mirren20202204
4Queen's Park21012203
5The Spartans302134-12
View full Scottish League Cup tables

