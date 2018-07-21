Scottish League Cup - Group E
Albion0Ayr2

Albion Rovers v Ayr United

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Hallford
  • 2Smith
  • 5Murdoch
  • 6McGeough
  • 3Forrester
  • 7MclearSubstituted forGreeneat 66'minutes
  • 4Eley
  • 8Gallagher
  • 11KearneySubstituted forWattersat 71'minutes
  • 9CunninghamSubstituted forGracieat 60'minutes
  • 10Watson

Substitutes

  • 12Watters
  • 14Gracie
  • 16Greene
  • 17Potts
  • 18McMahon
  • 19McCann

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 14Ferguson
  • 3Harvie
  • 16Adams
  • 15Bell
  • 18Murdoch
  • 8Crawford
  • 10ForrestSubstituted forKerrat 78'minutes
  • 11McDaidSubstituted forMcGuffieat 68'minutes
  • 9MooreSubstituted forMoffatat 65'minutes
  • 17Shankland

Substitutes

  • 4Kerr
  • 5Rose
  • 6Geggan
  • 7Moffat
  • 12McGuffie
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 25McCowan
Referee:
Mike Roncone
Attendance:
519

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home5
Away18
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away13
Fouls
Home6
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Albion Rovers 0, Ayr United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Ayr United 2.

Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Steven Smith.

Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United).

Scott Forrester (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Kerr (Ayr United).

Graham Gracie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Daniel Harvie (Ayr United).

Mark Greene (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Jamie Adams (Ayr United).

(Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Scott Forrester.

Attempt missed. Jamie Adams (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Steven Smith.

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Ayr United 2. Steven Bell (Ayr United) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Craig McGuffie with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Steven Smith.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Mark Kerr replaces Alan Forrest.

Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

Steven Smith (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Daniel Harvie (Ayr United).

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Alan Murdoch.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Ryan Watters replaces Ronan Kearney.

Foul by Michael Moffat (Ayr United).

Jamie Watson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Scott Forrester.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Craig McGuffie replaces Declan McDaid.

Foul by Steven Bell (Ayr United).

Steven Smith (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Alan Murdoch.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Mark Greene replaces Lewis Mclear.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Michael Moffat replaces Craig Moore.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Gareth Hallford.

Attempt saved. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Lewis Mclear (Albion Rovers).

Craig Moore (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Craig Moore (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22003036
2Alloa21105325
3Arbroath31115505
4Dundee Utd302123-12
5Elgin200204-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose32012116
2St Johnstone21101015
3Falkirk21012113
4East Fife201101-11
5Forfar100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22007256
2Cowdenbeath32015506
3Hearts21103215
4Raith Rovers201113-21
5Cove Rangers300315-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin21102114
2Dundee11004043
3Dunfermline11003033
4Stirling310236-33
5Peterhead301205-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22005146
2Partick Thistle22004136
3Stenhousemuir31024403
4Morton310245-13
5Albion200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32103128
2Annan Athletic32015146
3Airdrieonians21014223
4Hamilton201101-11
5Berwick200207-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth330012399
2Motherwell21106154
3Stranraer201146-22
4Edinburgh City3012110-92
5Clyde201114-31

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton311134-15
2Kilmarnock21104224
3St Mirren20202204
4Queen's Park21012203
5The Spartans302134-12
View full Scottish League Cup tables

