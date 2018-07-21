Match ends, Albion Rovers 0, Ayr United 2.
Albion Rovers v Ayr United
-
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Hallford
- 2Smith
- 5Murdoch
- 6McGeough
- 3Forrester
- 7MclearSubstituted forGreeneat 66'minutes
- 4Eley
- 8Gallagher
- 11KearneySubstituted forWattersat 71'minutes
- 9CunninghamSubstituted forGracieat 60'minutes
- 10Watson
Substitutes
- 12Watters
- 14Gracie
- 16Greene
- 17Potts
- 18McMahon
- 19McCann
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 14Ferguson
- 3Harvie
- 16Adams
- 15Bell
- 18Murdoch
- 8Crawford
- 10ForrestSubstituted forKerrat 78'minutes
- 11McDaidSubstituted forMcGuffieat 68'minutes
- 9MooreSubstituted forMoffatat 65'minutes
- 17Shankland
Substitutes
- 4Kerr
- 5Rose
- 6Geggan
- 7Moffat
- 12McGuffie
- 19Hare-Reid
- 25McCowan
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
- Attendance:
- 519
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away13
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Ayr United 2.
Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Steven Smith.
Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United).
Scott Forrester (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Kerr (Ayr United).
Graham Gracie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Harvie (Ayr United).
Mark Greene (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Jamie Adams (Ayr United).
(Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Scott Forrester.
Attempt missed. Jamie Adams (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Steven Smith.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Ayr United 2. Steven Bell (Ayr United) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Craig McGuffie with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Steven Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Mark Kerr replaces Alan Forrest.
Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Steven Smith (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Harvie (Ayr United).
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Alan Murdoch.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Ryan Watters replaces Ronan Kearney.
Foul by Michael Moffat (Ayr United).
Jamie Watson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Scott Forrester.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Craig McGuffie replaces Declan McDaid.
Foul by Steven Bell (Ayr United).
Steven Smith (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Alan Murdoch.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Mark Greene replaces Lewis Mclear.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Michael Moffat replaces Craig Moore.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Gareth Hallford.
Attempt saved. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Lewis Mclear (Albion Rovers).
Craig Moore (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Craig Moore (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.