Match ends, Livingston 1, Annan Athletic 0.
Livingston v Annan Athletic
Line-ups
Livingston
- 1Kelly
- 31Gallagher
- 26Halkett
- 3LamieBooked at 88mins
- 12Crane
- 8PittmanBooked at 58mins
- 6Byrne
- 10SibbaldSubstituted forJacobsat 85'minutes
- 17Robinson
- 9MillerSubstituted forLithgowat 90+2'minutes
- 30HamiltonSubstituted forMcMillanat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 2McMillan
- 4Lithgow
- 5Saunders
- 7Jacobs
- 16Knox
- 21Stewart
- 28Clark
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2Hooper
- 5Watson
- 6Sonkur
- 3Creaney
- 10RobertsSubstituted forMoxonat 69'minutes
- 4WilsonBooked at 49mins
- 8SinnamonBooked at 20mins
- 11JohnstonSubstituted forFergussonat 59'minutes
- 9Muir
- 7WallaceSubstituted forSmithat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Minto
- 14Smith
- 15Fergusson
- 16Moxon
- 17Brannan
- 18Murphy
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Livingston 1, Annan Athletic 0.
Foul by Shaun Byrne (Livingston).
Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Callum Crane (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic).
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Callum Crane.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Alan Lithgow replaces Kenny Miller.
Delay in match Scott Robinson (Livingston) because of an injury.
Dismissal
Ricki Lamie (Livingston) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.
Attempt saved. Scott Robinson (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Keaghan Jacobs replaces Craig Sibbald.
Attempt missed. Ayrton Sonkur (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Callum Crane.
Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Callum Crane (Livingston).
Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Ross Fergusson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Jack McMillan replaces Jack Hamilton because of an injury.
Delay in match Shaun Byrne (Livingston) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Jack Hamilton (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Craig Halkett (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).
Foul by Craig Sibbald (Livingston).
Peter Watson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Owen Moxon replaces Scott Roberts.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Scott Hooper.
Jack Hamilton (Livingston) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Foul by James Creaney (Annan Athletic).
Scott Robinson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Scott Hooper.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Ross Fergusson replaces Chris Johnston.
Booking
Scott Pittman (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).
Attempt saved. Jack Hamilton (Livingston) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Craig Sibbald (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.