Scottish League Cup - Group F
Livingston1Annan Athletic0

Livingston v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 1Kelly
  • 31Gallagher
  • 26Halkett
  • 3LamieBooked at 88mins
  • 12Crane
  • 8PittmanBooked at 58mins
  • 6Byrne
  • 10SibbaldSubstituted forJacobsat 85'minutes
  • 17Robinson
  • 9MillerSubstituted forLithgowat 90+2'minutes
  • 30HamiltonSubstituted forMcMillanat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2McMillan
  • 4Lithgow
  • 5Saunders
  • 7Jacobs
  • 16Knox
  • 21Stewart
  • 28Clark

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Hooper
  • 5Watson
  • 6Sonkur
  • 3Creaney
  • 10RobertsSubstituted forMoxonat 69'minutes
  • 4WilsonBooked at 49mins
  • 8SinnamonBooked at 20mins
  • 11JohnstonSubstituted forFergussonat 59'minutes
  • 9Muir
  • 7WallaceSubstituted forSmithat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Minto
  • 14Smith
  • 15Fergusson
  • 16Moxon
  • 17Brannan
  • 18Murphy
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home10
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Livingston 1, Annan Athletic 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Livingston 1, Annan Athletic 0.

Foul by Shaun Byrne (Livingston).

Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Callum Crane (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic).

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Callum Crane.

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Alan Lithgow replaces Kenny Miller.

Delay in match Scott Robinson (Livingston) because of an injury.

Dismissal

Ricki Lamie (Livingston) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.

Attempt saved. Scott Robinson (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Keaghan Jacobs replaces Craig Sibbald.

Attempt missed. Ayrton Sonkur (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Callum Crane.

Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Callum Crane (Livingston).

Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic).

Attempt missed. Ross Fergusson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Jack McMillan replaces Jack Hamilton because of an injury.

Delay in match Shaun Byrne (Livingston) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Jack Hamilton (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Craig Halkett (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).

Foul by Craig Sibbald (Livingston).

Peter Watson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Owen Moxon replaces Scott Roberts.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Scott Hooper.

Jack Hamilton (Livingston) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.

Foul by James Creaney (Annan Athletic).

Scott Robinson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Scott Hooper.

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Ross Fergusson replaces Chris Johnston.

Booking

Scott Pittman (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).

Attempt saved. Jack Hamilton (Livingston) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Craig Sibbald (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22003036
2Alloa21105325
3Arbroath31115505
4Dundee Utd302123-12
5Elgin200204-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose32012116
2St Johnstone21101015
3Falkirk21012113
4East Fife201101-11
5Forfar100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22007256
2Cowdenbeath32015506
3Hearts21103215
4Raith Rovers201113-21
5Cove Rangers300315-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin21102114
2Dundee11004043
3Dunfermline11003033
4Stirling310236-33
5Peterhead301205-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22005146
2Partick Thistle22004136
3Stenhousemuir31024403
4Morton310245-13
5Albion200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32103128
2Annan Athletic32015146
3Airdrieonians21014223
4Hamilton201101-11
5Berwick200207-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth330012399
2Motherwell21106154
3Stranraer201146-22
4Edinburgh City3012110-92
5Clyde201114-31

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton311134-15
2Kilmarnock21104224
3St Mirren20202204
4Queen's Park21012203
5The Spartans302134-12
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired