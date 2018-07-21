Scottish League Cup - Group F
Berwick0Airdrieonians3

Berwick Rangers v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

Berwick

  • 1Brennan
  • 2Fleming
  • 5Wilson
  • 6Todd
  • 12Cook
  • 10Willis
  • 4O'KaneBooked at 78mins
  • 11PhillipsSubstituted forMurphyat 73'minutes
  • 3Orru
  • 16HealySubstituted forJackat 86'minutes
  • 9MurrellSubstituted forRoseat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Chapman
  • 14Murphy
  • 15Davie
  • 17Rose
  • 18Jack
  • 19Murray
  • 20Adams

Airdrieonians

  • 1Gallacher
  • 2Robertson
  • 5Gallagher
  • 4Crighton
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7StewartSubstituted forPageat 45'minutes
  • 6Millar
  • 8ConroySubstituted forWilkieat 73'minutes
  • 11Edwards
  • 9Duffy
  • 10CarrickSubstituted forMcIntoshat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12McIntosh
  • 14O'Neil
  • 15Wilkie
  • 16Page
  • 17Hutton
  • 18Vitoria
  • 19Russell
Referee:
Scott Millar
Attendance:
389

Match Stats

Home TeamBerwickAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home7
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away12
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Airdrieonians 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Airdrieonians 3.

Attempt missed. Sean Murphy (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Jonathan Page.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Kieran Jack replaces Daryl Healy.

Kieran MacDonald (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers).

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jamie Todd.

Booking

Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers).

Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Berwick Rangers 0, Airdrieonians 3. Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonathan Page.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Robert Wilson.

Foul by Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers).

Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians).

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Sean Murphy replaces Gary Phillips.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Grant Rose replaces Aaron Murrell.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Kyle Wilkie replaces Ryan Conroy.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Robert Wilson.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Daryl Healy.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jordan Orru.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jack Cook.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Leighton McIntosh replaces Dale Carrick.

Attempt missed. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Scott Robertson (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Kieran MacDonald (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Oliver Fleming.

Attempt saved. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Robert Wilson.

Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Second Half

Second Half begins Berwick Rangers 0, Airdrieonians 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Jonathan Page replaces Scott Stewart.

Half Time

First Half ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Airdrieonians 2.

Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians).

Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians).

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22003036
2Alloa21105325
3Arbroath31115505
4Dundee Utd302123-12
5Elgin200204-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose32012116
2St Johnstone21101015
3Falkirk21012113
4East Fife201101-11
5Forfar100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22007256
2Cowdenbeath32015506
3Hearts21103215
4Raith Rovers201113-21
5Cove Rangers300315-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin21102114
2Dundee11004043
3Dunfermline11003033
4Stirling310236-33
5Peterhead301205-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22005146
2Partick Thistle22004136
3Stenhousemuir31024403
4Morton310245-13
5Albion200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32103128
2Annan Athletic32015146
3Airdrieonians21014223
4Hamilton201101-11
5Berwick200207-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth330012399
2Motherwell21106154
3Stranraer201146-22
4Edinburgh City3012110-92
5Clyde201114-31

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton311134-15
2Kilmarnock21104224
3St Mirren20202204
4Queen's Park21012203
5The Spartans302134-12
View full Scottish League Cup tables

