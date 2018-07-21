Match ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Airdrieonians 3.
Berwick Rangers v Airdrieonians
-
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Berwick
- 1Brennan
- 2Fleming
- 5Wilson
- 6Todd
- 12Cook
- 10Willis
- 4O'KaneBooked at 78mins
- 11PhillipsSubstituted forMurphyat 73'minutes
- 3Orru
- 16HealySubstituted forJackat 86'minutes
- 9MurrellSubstituted forRoseat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Chapman
- 14Murphy
- 15Davie
- 17Rose
- 18Jack
- 19Murray
- 20Adams
Airdrieonians
- 1Gallacher
- 2Robertson
- 5Gallagher
- 4Crighton
- 3MacDonald
- 7StewartSubstituted forPageat 45'minutes
- 6Millar
- 8ConroySubstituted forWilkieat 73'minutes
- 11Edwards
- 9Duffy
- 10CarrickSubstituted forMcIntoshat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 12McIntosh
- 14O'Neil
- 15Wilkie
- 16Page
- 17Hutton
- 18Vitoria
- 19Russell
- Referee:
- Scott Millar
- Attendance:
- 389
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Airdrieonians 3.
Attempt missed. Sean Murphy (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Jonathan Page.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Kieran Jack replaces Daryl Healy.
Kieran MacDonald (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers).
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jamie Todd.
Booking
Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers).
Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 0, Airdrieonians 3. Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonathan Page.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Robert Wilson.
Foul by Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers).
Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians).
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Sean Murphy replaces Gary Phillips.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Grant Rose replaces Aaron Murrell.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Kyle Wilkie replaces Ryan Conroy.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Robert Wilson.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Daryl Healy.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jordan Orru.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jack Cook.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Leighton McIntosh replaces Dale Carrick.
Attempt missed. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Scott Robertson (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Kieran MacDonald (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Oliver Fleming.
Attempt saved. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Robert Wilson.
Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Second Half
Second Half begins Berwick Rangers 0, Airdrieonians 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Jonathan Page replaces Scott Stewart.
Half Time
First Half ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Airdrieonians 2.
Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians).
Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians).