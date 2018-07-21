Scottish League Cup - Group H
Queen's Park2The Spartans1

Queen's Park v The Spartans

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Hart
  • 2LachlanSubstituted forGrantat 61'minutes
  • 5McLauchlan
  • 6Gibson
  • 3Summers
  • 7Roberts
  • 4McKernonBooked at 90mins
  • 8McGrory
  • 11MillerSubstituted forMartinat 36'minutes
  • 10Peters
  • 9OsadolorSubstituted forMortimerat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Mortimer
  • 14Kindlan
  • 15Foy
  • 16Grant
  • 17Martin
  • 18Sharpe
  • 19Dunlop

The Spartans

  • 1Carswell
  • 5Corbett
  • 12Stevenson
  • 6HerdBooked at 90mins
  • 2Brown
  • 8McFarlandSubstituted forStevensat 65'minutes
  • 11Dishington
  • 10MaxwellSubstituted forNixonat 80'minutes
  • 4Tolmie
  • 7Smith
  • 14AtkinsonSubstituted forBremnerat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Cennerazzo
  • 9Bremner
  • 15Dawson
  • 16Girdwood
  • 17Nixon
  • 18Stevens
  • 19Costello
Referee:
Duncan Smith
Attendance:
508

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamThe Spartans
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home7
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Queen's Park 2, The Spartans 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Queen's Park 2, The Spartans 1.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Craig Stevenson.

Booking

Jamie McKernon (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card.

William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Michael Herd (The Spartans).

Corner, The Spartans. Conceded by Ciaran Summers.

Booking

Michael Herd (The Spartans) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Michael Herd (The Spartans).

Corner, The Spartans. Conceded by James Grant.

Substitution

Substitution, The Spartans. Jack Nixon replaces Scott Maxwell.

Adam Corbett (The Spartans) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by William Mortimer (Queen's Park).

Attempt missed. Jack Smith (The Spartans) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 2, The Spartans 1. Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Michael Herd.

Substitution

Substitution, The Spartans. Jason Stevens replaces Ian McFarland.

Substitution

Substitution, The Spartans. Willie Bremner replaces Blair Atkinson.

James Grant (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Blair Atkinson (The Spartans).

Foul by Scott Gibson (Queen's Park).

Jack Smith (The Spartans) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. William Mortimer replaces Smart Osadolor.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. James Grant replaces Gavin Lachlan.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Scott Maxwell.

Attempt blocked. Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Adam Martin (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ian McFarland (The Spartans).

Attempt saved. Blair Atkinson (The Spartans) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Foul by Scott Gibson (Queen's Park).

Jack Smith (The Spartans) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 1, The Spartans 1. Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jamie McKernon with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Alan Brown (The Spartans).

Adam Martin (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 0, The Spartans 1. Jamie Dishington (The Spartans) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Blair Atkinson.

Ian McFarland (The Spartans) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie McKernon (Queen's Park).

Foul by Smart Osadolor (Queen's Park).

Blair Tolmie (The Spartans) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22003036
2Alloa21105325
3Arbroath31115505
4Dundee Utd302123-12
5Elgin200204-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose32012116
2St Johnstone21101015
3Falkirk21012113
4East Fife201101-11
5Forfar100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22007256
2Cowdenbeath32015506
3Hearts21103215
4Raith Rovers201113-21
5Cove Rangers300315-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin21102114
2Dundee11004043
3Dunfermline11003033
4Stirling310236-33
5Peterhead301205-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22005146
2Partick Thistle22004136
3Stenhousemuir31024403
4Morton310245-13
5Albion200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32103128
2Annan Athletic32015146
3Airdrieonians21014223
4Hamilton201101-11
5Berwick200207-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth330012399
2Motherwell21106154
3Stranraer201146-22
4Edinburgh City3012110-92
5Clyde201114-31

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton311134-15
2Kilmarnock21104224
3St Mirren20202204
4Queen's Park21012203
5The Spartans302134-12
View full Scottish League Cup tables

