Match ends, Queen's Park 2, The Spartans 1.
Queen's Park v The Spartans
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1Hart
- 2LachlanSubstituted forGrantat 61'minutes
- 5McLauchlan
- 6Gibson
- 3Summers
- 7Roberts
- 4McKernonBooked at 90mins
- 8McGrory
- 11MillerSubstituted forMartinat 36'minutes
- 10Peters
- 9OsadolorSubstituted forMortimerat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Mortimer
- 14Kindlan
- 15Foy
- 16Grant
- 17Martin
- 18Sharpe
- 19Dunlop
The Spartans
- 1Carswell
- 5Corbett
- 12Stevenson
- 6HerdBooked at 90mins
- 2Brown
- 8McFarlandSubstituted forStevensat 65'minutes
- 11Dishington
- 10MaxwellSubstituted forNixonat 80'minutes
- 4Tolmie
- 7Smith
- 14AtkinsonSubstituted forBremnerat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Cennerazzo
- 9Bremner
- 15Dawson
- 16Girdwood
- 17Nixon
- 18Stevens
- 19Costello
- Referee:
- Duncan Smith
- Attendance:
- 508
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen's Park 2, The Spartans 1.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Craig Stevenson.
Booking
Jamie McKernon (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card.
William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michael Herd (The Spartans).
Corner, The Spartans. Conceded by Ciaran Summers.
Booking
Michael Herd (The Spartans) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Herd (The Spartans).
Corner, The Spartans. Conceded by James Grant.
Substitution
Substitution, The Spartans. Jack Nixon replaces Scott Maxwell.
Adam Corbett (The Spartans) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by William Mortimer (Queen's Park).
Attempt missed. Jack Smith (The Spartans) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 2, The Spartans 1. Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Michael Herd.
Substitution
Substitution, The Spartans. Jason Stevens replaces Ian McFarland.
Substitution
Substitution, The Spartans. Willie Bremner replaces Blair Atkinson.
James Grant (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Blair Atkinson (The Spartans).
Foul by Scott Gibson (Queen's Park).
Jack Smith (The Spartans) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. William Mortimer replaces Smart Osadolor.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. James Grant replaces Gavin Lachlan.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Scott Maxwell.
Attempt blocked. Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Adam Martin (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ian McFarland (The Spartans).
Attempt saved. Blair Atkinson (The Spartans) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Scott Gibson (Queen's Park).
Jack Smith (The Spartans) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 1, The Spartans 1. Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jamie McKernon with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Alan Brown (The Spartans).
Adam Martin (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 0, The Spartans 1. Jamie Dishington (The Spartans) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Blair Atkinson.
Ian McFarland (The Spartans) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie McKernon (Queen's Park).
Foul by Smart Osadolor (Queen's Park).
Blair Tolmie (The Spartans) wins a free kick in the defensive half.