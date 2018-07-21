Match ends, Dumbarton 2, Kilmarnock 4.
Dumbarton v Kilmarnock
-
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 1Adam
- 5Perry
- 4Dowie
- 55Barr
- 3Dyer
- 15Paton
- 6Carswell
- 8Hutton
- 11BarrBooked at 75minsSubstituted forForbesat 79'minutes
- 9GallagherSubstituted forLoyat 63'minutes
- 23ThomsonSubstituted forLittleat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Ballantyne
- 7Little
- 10Forbes
- 14Russell
- 17McGowan
- 33Loy
Kilmarnock
- 1MacDonald
- 2O'Donnell
- 5Broadfoot
- 17FindlaySubstituted forBoydat 22'minutes
- 3TaylorSubstituted forJonesat 23'minutes
- 10Kiltie
- 8Dicker
- 6Power
- 29Burke
- 19ErwinSubstituted forBoydat 64'minutes
- 12NdjoliBooked at 81mins
Substitutes
- 7McKenzie
- 9Boyd
- 11Jones
- 13Mackay
- 16Boyd
- 20Wilson
- 23Thomas
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
- Attendance:
- 1,353
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dumbarton 2, Kilmarnock 4.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Stephen O'Donnell.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 2, Kilmarnock 4. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gary Dicker.
Attempt missed. Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Willie Dyer.
Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).
Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Willie Dyer (Dumbarton).
(Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Barr (Dumbarton).
Foul by Chris Burke (Kilmarnock).
Rory Loy (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Mikael Ndjoli (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock).
Craig Barr (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock).
Willie Dyer (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock).
Rory Loy (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Ross Forbes replaces Bobby Barr.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 2, Kilmarnock 3. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Chris Burke with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Andy Dowie.
Booking
Bobby Barr (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bobby Barr (Dumbarton).
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Andy Little replaces Ryan Thomson.
Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Barr (Dumbarton).
Hand ball by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Jordan Jones.
Attempt blocked. Willie Dyer (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock).
Attempt saved. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 2, Kilmarnock 2. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen O'Donnell.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 2, Kilmarnock 1. Bobby Barr (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rory Loy.
Foul by Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock).
Andy Dowie (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.