Scottish League Cup - Group H
Dumbarton2Kilmarnock4

Dumbarton v Kilmarnock

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 1Adam
  • 5Perry
  • 4Dowie
  • 55Barr
  • 3Dyer
  • 15Paton
  • 6Carswell
  • 8Hutton
  • 11BarrBooked at 75minsSubstituted forForbesat 79'minutes
  • 9GallagherSubstituted forLoyat 63'minutes
  • 23ThomsonSubstituted forLittleat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ballantyne
  • 7Little
  • 10Forbes
  • 14Russell
  • 17McGowan
  • 33Loy

Kilmarnock

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 5Broadfoot
  • 17FindlaySubstituted forBoydat 22'minutes
  • 3TaylorSubstituted forJonesat 23'minutes
  • 10Kiltie
  • 8Dicker
  • 6Power
  • 29Burke
  • 19ErwinSubstituted forBoydat 64'minutes
  • 12NdjoliBooked at 81mins

Substitutes

  • 7McKenzie
  • 9Boyd
  • 11Jones
  • 13Mackay
  • 16Boyd
  • 20Wilson
  • 23Thomas
Referee:
Craig Thomson
Attendance:
1,353

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home4
Away17
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home16
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Dumbarton 2, Kilmarnock 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dumbarton 2, Kilmarnock 4.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Stephen O'Donnell.

Goal!

Goal! Dumbarton 2, Kilmarnock 4. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gary Dicker.

Attempt missed. Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Willie Dyer.

Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).

Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Willie Dyer (Dumbarton).

(Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Craig Barr (Dumbarton).

Foul by Chris Burke (Kilmarnock).

Rory Loy (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Mikael Ndjoli (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock).

Craig Barr (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock).

Willie Dyer (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock).

Rory Loy (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Ross Forbes replaces Bobby Barr.

Goal!

Goal! Dumbarton 2, Kilmarnock 3. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Chris Burke with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Andy Dowie.

Booking

Bobby Barr (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bobby Barr (Dumbarton).

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Andy Little replaces Ryan Thomson.

Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Barr (Dumbarton).

Hand ball by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Jordan Jones.

Attempt blocked. Willie Dyer (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock).

Attempt saved. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Dumbarton 2, Kilmarnock 2. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen O'Donnell.

Goal!

Goal! Dumbarton 2, Kilmarnock 1. Bobby Barr (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rory Loy.

Foul by Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock).

Andy Dowie (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22003036
2Alloa21105325
3Arbroath31115505
4Dundee Utd302123-12
5Elgin200204-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose32012116
2St Johnstone21101015
3Falkirk21012113
4East Fife201101-11
5Forfar100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22007256
2Cowdenbeath32015506
3Hearts21103215
4Raith Rovers201113-21
5Cove Rangers300315-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin21102114
2Dundee11004043
3Dunfermline11003033
4Stirling310236-33
5Peterhead301205-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22005146
2Partick Thistle22004136
3Stenhousemuir31024403
4Morton310245-13
5Albion200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32103128
2Annan Athletic32015146
3Airdrieonians21014223
4Hamilton201101-11
5Berwick200207-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth330012399
2Motherwell21106154
3Stranraer201146-22
4Edinburgh City3012110-92
5Clyde201114-31

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton311134-15
2Kilmarnock21104224
3St Mirren20202204
4Queen's Park21012203
5The Spartans302134-12
View full Scottish League Cup tables

