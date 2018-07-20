Bradley Dack: Blackburn Rovers midfielder signs new deal to 2021

Bradley Dack
Bradley Dack made 42 league appearances for Blackburn last season

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Bradley Dack has signed a new three-year deal with the Championship club.

Dack, 24, joined Rovers from Gillingham in 2017 and helped the Lancashire club win promotion last season.

He netted 18 goals last season, making him Blackburn's top scorer and was named as the League One Player of the Year - an award he also won in 2015-16.

Dack becomes the seventh Rovers man to extend his stay with Tony Mowbray's side so far this summer.

