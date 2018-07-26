Europa League - Qualifying Second Round - 1st Leg
New Saints2Lincoln Red Imps1

Europa League qualifying: The New Saints 2-1 Lincoln Red Imps

Dean Ebbe celebrates his goal
Dean Ebbe gave Saints an early lead against Lincoln Red Imps

Blaine Hudson's late winner gave The New Saints a narrow lead in their Europa League second qualifying round tie with Gibraltar's Lincoln Red Imps.

The defender timed his run at the back post perfectly to meet Aeron Edwards' header back across goal.

Dean Ebbe gave the hosts the perfect start when he converted Jamie Mullan's pull-back for the opener.

But Joseph Chipolina headed Imps level before half-time, finding space between two defenders from a free-kick.

Imps - who famously beat Celtic in 2016 - will be delighted to have that away goal to take from Park Hall for the second leg on Thursday, 2 August.

Saints were not at their best and the Welsh champions could have given themselves more breathing space in the tie.

Daniel Redmond should have scored midway through the second half but saw his effort cleared off the line, after Greg Draper had done well to make space before cutting the ball back.

New Zealand striker Draper - who had replaced the injured Ebbe before the break - had earlier gone close himself but saw his shot well saved by Imps goalkeeper Manuel Soler.

Saints dropped into the Europa League after they were knocked out of the Champions League by Macedonian side Shkendija.

Having lost 5-0 in the away leg, Saints won 4-0 in an extraordinary second-leg comeback at Park Hall but fell just short.

The Welsh champions at least have a lead to take into a European second leg this time, with the winners facing Astana or Midtjylland in the next round.

Saints will play the home leg of their third qualifying round tie at Cardiff City Stadium should they progress.

New Saints manager Scott Ruscoe told BBC Sport Wales: "We got that second goal... not luckily, we did enough to win the game.

"But we're not going over there next week thinking this tie is over, it's far from over.

"We need to start again on the front foot; we're always looking to get goals which we can do from anywhere on the pitch... and we're going to give it a right go and make sure we manage the game properly."

Line-ups

New Saints

  • 1Harrison
  • 6Routledge
  • 10RedmondSubstituted forCieslewiczat 88'minutes
  • 3Marriott
  • 4Holland
  • 12Hudson
  • 5Cabango
  • 23Edwards
  • 14Mullan
  • 22Lewis
  • 17EbbeSubstituted forDraperat 40'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Spender
  • 8Brobbel
  • 9Draper
  • 11Cieslewicz
  • 20Nembhard
  • 21Byrne
  • 25Roberts

Lincoln Red Imps

  • 1Soler Ortuño
  • 2Garcia
  • 5Casciaro
  • 8Moreno CerrilloBooked at 75mins
  • 3ChipolinaBooked at 76minsSubstituted fordos Santosat 84'minutes
  • 9VincueriaSubstituted forOrtiz Jiménezat 64'minutes
  • 28Gámiz Maroto
  • 20Garro
  • 4Hernandez
  • 21Montesinos Romero
  • 23ParísSubstituted forAnnesleyat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Casciaro
  • 13Hankins
  • 15dos Santos
  • 18Corral Valero
  • 19Calderón Vallejo
  • 46Annesley
  • 99Ortiz Jiménez
Referee:
Thorvaldur Arnason
Attendance:
632

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 26th July 2018

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6321106411
2FC Astana6312107310
3Slavia Prague62226608
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv611418-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6411159613
2Partizan Belgrade622289-18
3Young Boys613278-16
4Skenderbeu6123610-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga631298110
2Ludogorets62317529
3Istanbul Basaksehir622278-18
4Hoffenheim6123810-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6321136711
2AEK Athens61506518
3HNK Rijeka62131112-17
4Austria Vienna6123916-75

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta64201441014
2Lyon6321114711
3Everton6114715-84
4Apollon Limassol6033514-93

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow632194511
2FC Copenhagen62317349
3Sheriff Tiraspol62314409
4Zlín6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen6402138512
2Steaua Bucharest631297210
3Lugano6303911-29
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva6114510-54

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal64111441013
2Red Star Belgrade62313219
3Köln620478-16
4BATE Borisov6123616-105

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg633071612
2Marseille62224408
3Konyaspor613246-26
4Vitória Guimarães612359-45

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ath Bilbao632185311
2Östersunds FK632184411
3Zorya Luhansk620439-66
4Hertha Berlin612367-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6411127513
2Nice630312759
3SV Zulte Waregem6213813-57
4Vitesse6123510-55

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg65101751216
2Real Sociedad64021661012
3Rosenborg6123611-55
4Vardar6015320-171
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired