James McClean: Stoke City sign West Bromwich Albion winger for initial £5m

From the section

James McClean spent three seasons with West Brom, making 112 appearances for the Baggies

Stoke City have signed Republic of Ireland winger James McClean from fellow Championship club West Bromwich Albion for an initial £5m.

The fee for the 29-year-old could rise to £6m with add-ons.

McClean, who becomes Stoke's fourth signing of the summer, has agreed a four-year contract with the Potters.

"James is a player I've admired for a long time. He has real quality with his left foot and is an old-fashioned winger," said boss Gary Rowett.

McClean refused to attend a pre-season training camp in Scotland with the Baggies earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Stoke have also been linked with moves for Huddersfield winger Tom Ince and Aston Villa defender James Chester.

The Potters had a £5m bid for Chester rejected last Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.