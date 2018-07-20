Callum McManaman: Wigan Athletic re-sign winger on one-year deal

Callum McManaman played all 90 minutes of Wigan Athletic's 2013 FA Cup Final win against Manchester City

Wigan Athletic have re-signed winger Callum McManaman on an initial one-year deal from League One side Sunderland for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old began his career with the Latics, making 109 appearances for the club and scoring 17 goals.

"Callum's connection with this club and our fans is there for all to see, our task is to get him ready and doing what he does best," boss Paul Cook said.

"I have seen Callum from afar and I am excited about what he can produce."

Whilst with the Latics, McManaman helped them win the 2013 FA Cup before joining West Bromwich Albion in 2015 and Sunderland two years later.

Cook added: "This is a good environment for him to come into because he knows a lot of the players and staff well, which should help him settle in straight away."

