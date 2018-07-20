Julia Simic: West Ham United sign Germany midfielder and drop 'Ladies' name

Julia Simic made her senior debut for Germany against Austria in 2016

West Ham United have signed Germany international midfielder Julia Simic from Bundesliga side SC Freiburg.

Simic, 29, has also played for Bayern Munich, Turbine Potsdam and Wolfsburg and has scored 64 goals in 236 appearances during her career.

Meanwhile, United have dropped 'Ladies' from their name and will be known as West Ham United women's team instead.

"We believe this is an important step forward in the evolution of our club," vice-chairman Karren Brady said.

Simic added: "West Ham is known as a big club in Germany, so when the offer came I was really excited.

"When I saw the facilities, I was 100% sure I wanted to do this and we have really good quality in the team."

